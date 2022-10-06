Read full article on original website
'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
Juvenile suspect in custody after shooting at Concord Hardee’s, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a domestic-related shooting Monday night at the Hardee’s on Church Street in Concord, police said. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is stable, officials said. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where Hardee’s was...
1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Police roped off a Kia Soul parked in the drive-thru Sunday at a south Charlotte McDonald’s during a shooting investigation near Starbrook Drive and South Boulevard. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson was at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and could see the entrances to the McDonald’s...
CMPD announces changes more than 1 year after officers wrongfully detained CMS teacher
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is making changes to its license-plate-reader policies more than a year after officers wrongfully detained a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher in June 2021. At the time, police were looking for an attempted murder suspect with a similar name as second-grade teacher Jasmine Horne. However,...
Lancaster County suspect accused of shooting, killing man arrested, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing a person in Lancaster County earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Lancaster Police Department, 55-year-old David Lunn was found dead outside a home on Cedar Street in Lancaster on Thursday night around 9 p.m.
Wanted: Woman, man accused of stealing Kia SUV in Hildebran, deputies say
Bridget Bessette, 25, and Dustin Brewton, 33, are being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
Charlotte teen shaken up after Burger King robbed: 'Him and I were the only ones in the building at one point'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she said she was face to face with a gunman when a West Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department still searching for the man involved in that robbery. This is also not the first time that the same fast-food restaurant has been held up this year.
Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
York County suspect accused of killing mother, son arrested in Gastonia
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to make a flight yourself, get there early and add a whole extra layer to the process. Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte...
2 men arrested for DUI after Lamborghini street race ends in fiery crash
DENVER (Gray News) – Two men in Denver were arrested following a Lamborghini race that resulted in a fiery crash. According to Denver police reports, Hunter Carter Hinson and Alexis Marquis Doyal were racing their Lamborghinis against each other late Thursday night. Police said Hinson and Doyal revved their...
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
Have You Seen Her? 91-year-old Charlotte woman is missing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 91-year-old charlotte woman is missing and police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her whereabouts. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 91-year-old Willie McLean, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday near 2900 Coronet Way, which is north of the Enderly Park area. She […]
CMPD investigates death investigation in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death investigation in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Tuckaseegee Road near Queen City Drive. At the scene, a Channel 9 crew saw several CMPD patrol vehicles near a motel. Police initially said it was a death investigation but...
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
