Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
'The Mole' Has Returned on Netflix — How Much Does the Mole Get Paid for Fooling People?
After fourteen years off the air, The Mole has officially returned on Netflix. The series initially premiered back in 2001 and has previously been plagued by hiatuses for the first five seasons. Now, the reality show competition returns for an all-new season of completing assignments, deliberation, and sabotage. It's kinda like Among Us, except on Earth. More specifically, Australia for this season. And of course, there's a cash prize involved.
Do You Think You've Got What It Takes to Be on 'Nailed It'? — Here's How You Get on the Show
Famed scientist Marie Curie, who was a bit of a chef herself, once said, "Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." Take it from the woman who discovered (and was later killed by) radium, it's all about confidence.
Fans Are Already Trying to Figure Out How 'House of the Dragon' Might End
Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 8 and Fire & Blood, the book the show is based on. As House of the Dragon approaches the end of its first season, many are looking forward and trying to figure out how the show might end. Given how its predecessor, Game of Thrones, ended, it's understandable that some viewers might have anxiety about whether this show will end well or fizzle out like the original.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Crisis Core Reunion' Is a Remaster That Feels Like a Full Remake — Our First Impressions
For fans of the highly-influential Final Fantasy VII, the world of Midgar has already shifted drastically. Following the substantially-different ending to the otherwise critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake, the stage is being set for Cloud Strife and his ragtag group of environment extremists to set off on a brand new adventure. But every journey has a beginning, which means that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is getting its own makeover.
Gamers Are Comparing 'Forspoken' to 'InFamous' — Here Are the Biggest Differences
As a highly-anticipated PlayStation timed exclusive, Forspoken seeks to be a substantial look at what next-gen gaming will look like. The game follows Frey Holland (Ella Balinska), a modern-day New Yorker who is suddenly teleported to the fantasy world of Athia. Armed with a sentient cuff link and new magical abilities, Frey attempts to free Athia from the tyranny of the Tantas all while trying to find a way back home.
Has 'The Mole' Been Canceled or Renewed? Here's What We Know!
Oct. 7 was one helluva flashback Friday for Netflix viewers. More than a decade after the series went off air, the streaming service brought The Mole back to the small screen. The reality TV competition sees 12 contestants go head to head in a series of challenges that test their physical endurance. But The Mole is also a mind game. Among the competitors is a traitor put in place to sabotage their success.
Elrond Uses His Half-Elven Status as a Bargaining Chip in ‘The Rings of Power’
The Elrond that viewers see in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not yet the powerful leader and warrior that moviegoers saw in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In fact, in the Prime Video series’ first episode, “Shadow of the Past,” the character (played by Robert Aramayo) can’t even get into an “elf-lords only” council meeting … perhaps because Elrond is only half elf.
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
