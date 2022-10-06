ODESSA, Texas — There's a lot going on in every neighborhood, apartment complex and home, which is why it's important to keep an eye and an ear out. "Our purpose of National Night Out is to join the neighborhood watch program, it's to get to know your neighbors, build a trust with them so you can look out for them because as police officers we can't be everywhere at once," said Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.

ODESSA, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO