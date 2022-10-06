Read full article on original website
Midland Animal Shelter honors Pit Bull Awareness Month with reduced fees
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Animal Shelter is observing Pit Bull Awareness Month by offering reduced adoption fees and sharing facts about the breed with community members. For the month of October, the adoption fee for all Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes will be reduced to $20. That...
Residents get in the Halloween spirit at 2nd annual West Texas Fear Fest
MIDLAND, Texas — Witches, clowns, fairies and other spooky creatures were all out at Rolling 7's Ranch, but don't worry you didn't miss Halloween just yet. These ghouls and goblins are just only getting in the Halloween spirit at the 2nd Annual West Texas Fear Fest. "We just wanted...
Midland County hopes to fix jailer shortage with help of recruitment group
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Staffing shortages are continuing to affect companies and businesses. Now that also goes for right here at Midland County Jail. "In the jail we are finding a shortage of employees and this, I’m hoping this will accelerate finding viable candidates for those roles," said Robert Segura, Human Resources at Midland County Courthouse.
Whataburger presents nearly $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank
MIDLAND, Texas — Whataburger made a big donation to the Permian Basin on Friday. The burger chain presented $19,581 to the West Texas Food Bank. Nearly $15,000 of the gift came from donations made by community members donating at eight local Whataburger restaurants during Hunger Action Month. These funds...
Veterans honored with quilts at Quilts of Valor event
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Quilters Guild held their Quilts of Valor event today at Midland College and awarded a group of veterans with a unique, handmade quilt each. “This is my heartbeat and our quilt guild," Permian Basin Quilt of Valor group leader Phyllis Price said. "The Midland Quilters Guild, it's their heartbeat too. And we all work together for the last, little over a year. But we put it together and it really means a lot to us to be able to honor our veterans who served our country.”
ABET accreditation pushed back for UTPB engineering students
MIDLAND, Texas — Electrical and chemical engineering majors at University of Texas Permian Basin held a meeting with the school president and dean to discuss why their Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology accreditation was delayed by a year. According to both students and the school president, the two...
Midland Community Theatre presents 'A Monster Calls'
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre is presenting its October show, "A Monster Calls". The Pickwick Players, MCT's teen theater group, will be performing the show in the Davis Theatre. Shows will run weekends from Oct. 7-15. Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows...
West Texas Food Bank deals with inflation
MIDLAND, Texas — Inflation hasn't only been affecting individuals and families, entire organizations have also been affected, including the West Texas Food Bank. The food bank has noticed an uptick in the need for their services. “We do serve 19 counties," said Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food...
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
Midland ISD seeking community feedback in superintendent search
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is looking for its next superintendent, and it's asking the public for help. The district has opened a survey to allow citizens to share feedback on the search and hiring process. The job application will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and the...
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
National Night Out celebrated in West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — There's a lot going on in every neighborhood, apartment complex and home, which is why it's important to keep an eye and an ear out. "Our purpose of National Night Out is to join the neighborhood watch program, it's to get to know your neighbors, build a trust with them so you can look out for them because as police officers we can't be everywhere at once," said Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.
Permian Basin Health Care Workforce Summit hosted by TTUHSC in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosted ‘Building the Basin’ in Odessa on Tuesday. The event was a summit focused on the workforce of health care in the Permian Basin. Like many industries right now, there is a shortage in health care, and that’s...
Expert discusses process to test for fentanyl in overdose patients
MIDLAND, Texas — With the current opioid crisis affecting not just the Midland and Odessa area, but all of West Texas, many are wondering how our first responders are responding. So far, there have been just two fentanyl seizures by Midland first responders between Jan. 1 and Sept. 22...
'Silent Witnesses' raise awareness of domestic violence at Ector County Courthouse
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Courthouse is currently home to a sobering exhibit. Eight "Silent Witnesses" have been set up around the building thanks to the Crisis Center of West Texas. These wooden cutouts tell the stories of eight West Texas women who were killed by their...
Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
Crane Co. Sheriff's Office holding hamburger benefit
CRANE COUNTY, Texas — The Crane County Sheriff's Office will be holding a hamburger benefit at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6. For $10 you can get a burger from White House Meat Market, chips and a drink. Proceeds will go to helping Correctional Officer Montay Harris and his partner,...
Odessa Drone Drama
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
