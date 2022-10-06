ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Whataburger presents nearly $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas — Whataburger made a big donation to the Permian Basin on Friday. The burger chain presented $19,581 to the West Texas Food Bank. Nearly $15,000 of the gift came from donations made by community members donating at eight local Whataburger restaurants during Hunger Action Month. These funds...
NewsWest 9

Veterans honored with quilts at Quilts of Valor event

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Quilters Guild held their Quilts of Valor event today at Midland College and awarded a group of veterans with a unique, handmade quilt each. “This is my heartbeat and our quilt guild," Permian Basin Quilt of Valor group leader Phyllis Price said. "The Midland Quilters Guild, it's their heartbeat too. And we all work together for the last, little over a year. But we put it together and it really means a lot to us to be able to honor our veterans who served our country.”
NewsWest 9

ABET accreditation pushed back for UTPB engineering students

MIDLAND, Texas — Electrical and chemical engineering majors at University of Texas Permian Basin held a meeting with the school president and dean to discuss why their Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology accreditation was delayed by a year. According to both students and the school president, the two...
NewsWest 9

Midland Community Theatre presents 'A Monster Calls'

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre is presenting its October show, "A Monster Calls". The Pickwick Players, MCT's teen theater group, will be performing the show in the Davis Theatre. Shows will run weekends from Oct. 7-15. Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows...
NewsWest 9

West Texas Food Bank deals with inflation

MIDLAND, Texas — Inflation hasn't only been affecting individuals and families, entire organizations have also been affected, including the West Texas Food Bank. The food bank has noticed an uptick in the need for their services. “We do serve 19 counties," said Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food...
NewsWest 9

Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
NewsWest 9

National Night Out celebrated in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — There's a lot going on in every neighborhood, apartment complex and home, which is why it's important to keep an eye and an ear out. "Our purpose of National Night Out is to join the neighborhood watch program, it's to get to know your neighbors, build a trust with them so you can look out for them because as police officers we can't be everywhere at once," said Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.
ABC Big 2 News

Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Drone Drama

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
NewsWest 9

Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
