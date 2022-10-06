ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Why leaked video was 'bulls--t' to remorseful Draymond

Nobody within the Warriors organization is happy about the leaked video. After the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in practice on Wednesday, a video of the fight was leaked to TMZ, who published it Friday morning for the world to see. In speaking to reporters on Saturday for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why JP altercation 'feels different' to Draymond than others

Draymond Green has had his fair share of quarrels over the course of his decade-long NBA career, but the most recent altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole feels different. His words. “It feels different because number one, everything that’s fresh feels different. When something is brand new, it’ll always feel...
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond to navigate relationship with JP on guard's terms

Draymond Green was remorseful Saturday when reflecting on his punch that sent Jordan Poole to the ground at Warriors practice Wednesday and brought a hint of chaos into the facility of the defending champions. In the news conference, Green owned the mistake, said all the right things and plans to...
NBA
NBC Sports

Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch

SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Marchand explains how offseason hip surgery will improve his skating

BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Brad Marchand is making good progress, but more work remains before the Boston Bruins left winger is healthy enough to return to game action. The 34-year-old forward underwent a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair on May 27, with an expected recovery time of about six months.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kerr clarifies concern over Dray-JP incident vs. video leak

In addressing the media on Saturday, Steve Kerr very clearly was upset that the video of Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole in practice last Wednesday leaked. After his press conference, some believed that Kerr appeared more concerned with the fact that the video leaked rather than the violent altercation itself. In speaking to reporters on Monday after Warriors practice, Kerr clarified where his concerns lie.
NBA
NBC Sports

Moody's wise quote on how Dubs can overcome Dray-JP incident

Moses Moody is only 20 years old, but the young Warriors guard always has an enlightening remark on hand. And in the aftermath of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice this week, Golden State could use his wisdom now more than ever. Moody revealed some of that sage advice...
NBA
NBC Sports

JP's filthy move vs. Lakers sparked amusing Dubs bench debate

Jordan Poole’s hypnotic moves against the Los Angeles Lakers wowed the Chase Center crowd on Sunday night as well as his teammates sitting on the Warriors’ bench. But it turns out Poole’s Golden State companions might not have been entirely sold on the legality of his behind-the-back maneuver late in the third quarter, center Kevon Looney joked after the team’s 124-121 preseason loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr's two-word message to Dubs youngsters in Dray-JP aftermath

Training camp is a busy time for any NBA player, but the Warriors’ group of youngsters have had quite the interesting week with all of the commotion surrounding their team. Aside from answering questions about the altercation between their teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, Golden State’s young players have been responsible for improving their game and showing they belong.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dame has candid response to Draymond-Poole altercation

Like the rest of the NBA world, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been watching the Warriors’ entire Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation unfold from afar. And on Saturday, Lillard publicly weighed in on the altercation for the first time while speaking to reporters at practice. “It’s unfortunate,” Lillard...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Draymond Green says he will be away from Warriors for a few days: ‘I was wrong’

An apologetic Draymond Green said he “was wrong” and will be away from the Warriors for a few days to “continue to better myself.”. Green has been away from Golden State since Wednesday when he threw a vicious punch at Jordan Poole during practice. The Warriors organization tried to play the incident down, but on Friday video of the fight leaked and things looked far worse for Green — he was the instigator and this was no “push and light jab” fight, Green threw a haymaker that could have injured Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Intrigue of Poole, Wiseman two-man game on display vs. Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Warriors' offense continues to evolve, to the delight and frustration at times for fans, an intriguing duo stood out Sunday in their 124-121 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Jordan Poole entered the night in the spotlight for reasons he of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

