An apologetic Draymond Green said he “was wrong” and will be away from the Warriors for a few days to “continue to better myself.”. Green has been away from Golden State since Wednesday when he threw a vicious punch at Jordan Poole during practice. The Warriors organization tried to play the incident down, but on Friday video of the fight leaked and things looked far worse for Green — he was the instigator and this was no “push and light jab” fight, Green threw a haymaker that could have injured Poole.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO