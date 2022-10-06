Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
Related
NBC Sports
Why leaked video was 'bulls--t' to remorseful Draymond
Nobody within the Warriors organization is happy about the leaked video. After the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in practice on Wednesday, a video of the fight was leaked to TMZ, who published it Friday morning for the world to see. In speaking to reporters on Saturday for...
NBC Sports
Why JP altercation 'feels different' to Draymond than others
Draymond Green has had his fair share of quarrels over the course of his decade-long NBA career, but the most recent altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole feels different. His words. “It feels different because number one, everything that’s fresh feels different. When something is brand new, it’ll always feel...
NBC Sports
Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself
SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
NBC Sports
Draymond to navigate relationship with JP on guard's terms
Draymond Green was remorseful Saturday when reflecting on his punch that sent Jordan Poole to the ground at Warriors practice Wednesday and brought a hint of chaos into the facility of the defending champions. In the news conference, Green owned the mistake, said all the right things and plans to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch
SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart shares honest criticism of Draymond over Poole punch
Marcus Smart knows what it's like to lose his cool on the court. He's gotten into spats with NBA opponents and Boston Celtics teammates alike and made national headlines in college for shoving a fan in the stands after a verbal altercation. So, Smart knows where the "line" is --...
NBC Sports
Marchand explains how offseason hip surgery will improve his skating
BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Brad Marchand is making good progress, but more work remains before the Boston Bruins left winger is healthy enough to return to game action. The 34-year-old forward underwent a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair on May 27, with an expected recovery time of about six months.
NBC Sports
Kerr clarifies concern over Dray-JP incident vs. video leak
In addressing the media on Saturday, Steve Kerr very clearly was upset that the video of Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole in practice last Wednesday leaked. After his press conference, some believed that Kerr appeared more concerned with the fact that the video leaked rather than the violent altercation itself. In speaking to reporters on Monday after Warriors practice, Kerr clarified where his concerns lie.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Moody's wise quote on how Dubs can overcome Dray-JP incident
Moses Moody is only 20 years old, but the young Warriors guard always has an enlightening remark on hand. And in the aftermath of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice this week, Golden State could use his wisdom now more than ever. Moody revealed some of that sage advice...
NBC Sports
JP's filthy move vs. Lakers sparked amusing Dubs bench debate
Jordan Poole’s hypnotic moves against the Los Angeles Lakers wowed the Chase Center crowd on Sunday night as well as his teammates sitting on the Warriors’ bench. But it turns out Poole’s Golden State companions might not have been entirely sold on the legality of his behind-the-back maneuver late in the third quarter, center Kevon Looney joked after the team’s 124-121 preseason loss.
NBC Sports
Kerr's two-word message to Dubs youngsters in Dray-JP aftermath
Training camp is a busy time for any NBA player, but the Warriors’ group of youngsters have had quite the interesting week with all of the commotion surrounding their team. Aside from answering questions about the altercation between their teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, Golden State’s young players have been responsible for improving their game and showing they belong.
NBC Sports
Dame has candid response to Draymond-Poole altercation
Like the rest of the NBA world, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been watching the Warriors’ entire Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation unfold from afar. And on Saturday, Lillard publicly weighed in on the altercation for the first time while speaking to reporters at practice. “It’s unfortunate,” Lillard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Draymond Green says he will be away from Warriors for a few days: ‘I was wrong’
An apologetic Draymond Green said he “was wrong” and will be away from the Warriors for a few days to “continue to better myself.”. Green has been away from Golden State since Wednesday when he threw a vicious punch at Jordan Poole during practice. The Warriors organization tried to play the incident down, but on Friday video of the fight leaked and things looked far worse for Green — he was the instigator and this was no “push and light jab” fight, Green threw a haymaker that could have injured Poole.
NBC Sports
Kerr says “no clarity” on Draymond Green return, new report says it’s expected before opener
If Draymond Green is with the Warriors on opening night, what will the reaction of fans in the Chase Center be when his name is called to come up and get his championship ring from Adam Silver?. Would it be more awkward if he wasn’t there opening night so the...
NBC Sports
Warriors’ Looney says Green has ‘work to do to get that trust back from us’
Draymond Green remains away from the Warriors by mutual agreement following a vicious punch he threw at Jordan Poole during a practice. Green said all the right things publicly in admitting his mistake, what we don’t know is how the incident and that apology were received in the Warriors’ locker room.
NBC Sports
Intrigue of Poole, Wiseman two-man game on display vs. Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Warriors' offense continues to evolve, to the delight and frustration at times for fans, an intriguing duo stood out Sunday in their 124-121 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Jordan Poole entered the night in the spotlight for reasons he of...
Comments / 0