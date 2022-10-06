Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Technical Details: An Architect’s Guide To Level Thresholds
Emma Walshaw is the founder of First In Architecture and Detail Library. She has written a number of books aiming to facilitate a better understanding of construction and detailing. First In Architecture is a website providing resources and guides for architects and students. Level thresholds can be very difficult to...
architizer.com
ARBORESCENCE – Winner of Imagine Angers // WY-TO Group
Arborescence’s architecture reflects its modularity. ‘Arborescence’ led by the developer Vinci Immobilier is the winning scheme of the international architectural competition ‘Imagine Angers’ on the exceptional site of Gambetta. At the fringe of the historical district and a new urban development, the site enjoys the tranquillity of the Maine river bank.
architizer.com
Tiny Home // Ev.design.office
The economic conditions of Middle Eastern countries have made small-scale spaces less popular. The existence of these economic conditions in the profession of architecture has also been influential. Therefore, it has caused a wave of small houses on cheap land. Therefore, this situation is a new challenge for the architects of our generation so that we can achieve the best possible result with the lowest costs.
Arts Education Non-Profit Ryman Arts Appoints BRC Imagination Arts Chief Creative Officer Christian Lachel to Board of Directors
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- As states continue to make cuts to programs designed to facilitate and inspire young artists, Ryman Arts remains committed to doing all they can to nurture and grow the next generation of diverse young artists, and the appointment of Christian Lachel, Chief Creative Officer at BRC Imagination Arts, to the board provides a clear example of how the arts can impact people’s lives beyond the walls of an art show or exhibition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005095/en/ Ryman Arts (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0