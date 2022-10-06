ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Jonesboro church spreads kindness across the community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Church services were shortened Sunday morning at Southwest Church of Christ. That’s because members chose to carry a message of compassion and kindness throughout Jonesboro, through an annual community service event known as “Overflow.”. This year, the church put together over 30 community service...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Forrest City, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Education
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 p.m. Sunday. A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots...
BROOKLAND, AR
actionnews5.com

Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Capella University#Delta#Music And Lyrics#Linus College#Arkansas State University#Mississippi Deltas#The Delta Symposium
neareport.com

Woman murdered, one in custody in West Memphis

A murder investigation had one person in custody Saturday in West Memphis. At 1:15 AM on Saturday, October 8, West Memphis officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in reference to a person being shot. Officers located a black female in the driver’s seat in a grey Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but she did not survive their injuries.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville man facing charges after ER incident

A Batesville man is facing two felony charges after police were called to an altercation between a doctor and a patient at an area hospital. According to Independence County Circuit Court information filed Monday, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at White River Medical Center on Oct. 7 regarding an altercation involving a patient.
BATESVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas State QB commits the most unusual throwaway of the year

Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman recorded the most unique throwaway of the year Saturday evening against James Madison. The undefeated Dukes pushed the Arkansas State offensive line backwards and got to Blackman on 3rd and 5, forcing a throwaway. It seems Blackman threw the ball straight into the natural waterfall in the stadium.
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Izard County man charged with burglary of heirloom jewelry

An Izard County man is facing burglary, theft and criminal trespassing charges after being observed on security camera footage entering a locked residence. According to the probable cause affidavit 42-year-old Brian Lynn Latore of Mount Pleasant, had entered the master bedroom and had stolen several valuable heirloom rings from a jewelry box. After reviewing the security camera footage, the victim was immediately able to identify the suspect as Latore.
IZARD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy