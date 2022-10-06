Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Jonesboro church spreads kindness across the community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Church services were shortened Sunday morning at Southwest Church of Christ. That’s because members chose to carry a message of compassion and kindness throughout Jonesboro, through an annual community service event known as “Overflow.”. This year, the church put together over 30 community service...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
Kait 8
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
Kait 8
30-year-old tradition to be held in Poinsett County
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re looking to do something this weekend in Poinsett County, the Trumann Wild Duck Festival is going on right now. The 30-year-old tradition has many vendors, rides, food, and much more, and is always held the second weekend of October. Among the attractions...
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Kait 8
Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
Kait 8
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 p.m. Sunday. A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots...
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
Arkansas Chick-Fil-A employees fired after viral video sparks backlash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– A shocking viral video that appears to show a West Memphis Chick-Fil-A employee spitting in a bowl of chicken batter has left some customers disgusted. The video appears to show one employee filming another as he sticks his face in a batter bowl and spits in it. The video has since […]
neareport.com
Woman murdered, one in custody in West Memphis
A murder investigation had one person in custody Saturday in West Memphis. At 1:15 AM on Saturday, October 8, West Memphis officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in reference to a person being shot. Officers located a black female in the driver’s seat in a grey Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but she did not survive their injuries.
Kait 8
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman is left looking for a new place to call home after being taken advantage of. “We just in, oh, I was in shock,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified, after becoming a victim of what she is calling a scam by squatters.
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man facing charges after ER incident
A Batesville man is facing two felony charges after police were called to an altercation between a doctor and a patient at an area hospital. According to Independence County Circuit Court information filed Monday, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at White River Medical Center on Oct. 7 regarding an altercation involving a patient.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas State QB commits the most unusual throwaway of the year
Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman recorded the most unique throwaway of the year Saturday evening against James Madison. The undefeated Dukes pushed the Arkansas State offensive line backwards and got to Blackman on 3rd and 5, forcing a throwaway. It seems Blackman threw the ball straight into the natural waterfall in the stadium.
KTLO
Izard County man charged with burglary of heirloom jewelry
An Izard County man is facing burglary, theft and criminal trespassing charges after being observed on security camera footage entering a locked residence. According to the probable cause affidavit 42-year-old Brian Lynn Latore of Mount Pleasant, had entered the master bedroom and had stolen several valuable heirloom rings from a jewelry box. After reviewing the security camera footage, the victim was immediately able to identify the suspect as Latore.
