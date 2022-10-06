Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Pow Wow youth
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM MDT. The late evening news on...
KEVN
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
KEVN
Voter Turnout
Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Medical homes provide consistent care for children and help parents make informed decisions. Eliminating graffiti in Rapid City. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:37...
KEVN
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People rallied in support of reproductive rights and protecting democracy at a ‘Women’s Wave’ march Saturday in Halley Park. The event was organized by the National Organization of Women in South Dakota, Sisters United South Dakota, and the American Association of University Women.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night
Medical homes provide consistent care for children and help parents make informed decisions. The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:36 AM...
KEVN
Catchers sharpen skills at fall camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Baseball may not begin for high school athletes for a few months, but catchers have already put on their pads to learn more about one of the most difficult defensive positions in the sport. Ben Burns caught up with the organizer of the camp to hear more about what it takes to defend home plate.
KEVN
Indigenous artist teaches Native American history at the Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After years of participating in the Black Hills Pow Wow, an indigenous artist returned to share his artwork with people interested in learning more about the Lakota culture. The owner of the Tusweca gallery in downtown Rapid City has been participating in the Pow Wow...
KEVN
MMIW prayer service held on the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Warm to start the work week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday looks to be the last call for warm temperatures highs look to range from the upper 60s to upper 70s with gradually clearing skies. Tuesday night a cold front looking to make its way into the region, this will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for showers Tuesday night. Along with the cold front gusty conditions will persist from Tuesday until Wednesday.
KEVN
Much Warmer Today; Windy and Much Cooler Tuesday through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures on this Native American Day. Highs will soar into the 70s in many locations, which will be 10 or more degrees above normal for this time of year. The first of two cold front swings through...
KEVN
Hardrockers lose sixth straight soccer match
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines Hardrockers had another rough outing Sunday as they gave up six goals in their loss to Colorado Christian. Ben Burns breaks down the highlights from an eventful first half.
Comments / 0