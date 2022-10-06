ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New grass berm highlights beautification project at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”. That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash caused VA 122/Booker T. Washington Highway to be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon in the area of Flint Hill Road/Route 644, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say the crash was reported to be a head-on collision. The crash was fatal....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
7@four goes live at Layman Family Farms

BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four devoted its entire hour October 19 to a tour of Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge, with a 10-acre corn maize, pumpkin patch and family activities. Below are all seven broadcast segments from the special show.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Floyd County Humane Society sees positives following move to central location

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dogs and cats in the Floyd County Humane Society have a new central location to live in while they wait for their forever homes. “The dogs are much calmer because they can go outside and their runs, they have more space and instead of being in a small kennel inside all day,” FCHS Volunteer Mary Weeks said.
FLOYD, VA
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending after an infant was found dead in a yard in Halifax County Tuesday. About 6 p.m. October 18, Halifax County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Hummingbird Lane. Deputies found the infant already dead, according to Sheriff Fred S. Clark.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way. In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds’ eye view of pipe that’s been...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Lynchburg shelter seeking the publics help to adopt animals

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a walk through the trails for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes that this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to the high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke Parks and Recreation presents Fall Foliage Tree Tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catch great views of trees and autumn hues during the Fall Foliage Tree Tour, presented by Roanoke Parks and Recreation on October 20. Monday, October 17 is the last day to register for the $25 tour that will commence at Fishburn Mansion, beginning at 9 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
BVRS mourning loss of crew member

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of one of its members. Eric Hahn, 27, passed away Oct 14. The department says he joined the volunteer rescue squad in 2018. He was a member of the EMS and Technical Rescue squads. The chief of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser supper

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA hosted its annual SPAYghetti fundraiser lunch and dinner Tuesday. The dinner featured spaghetti with marinara sauce, breadsticks, salad and a drink, followed by a bake sale to pick up a sweet treat. Proceeds from Tuesday’s lunch and dinner go toward veterinary and...
ROANOKE, VA
Science Museum of Western Virginia celebrates 52 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia had originally planned to celebrate 50-years back in 2020, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “We decided we’re going to delay it and we’re going to celebrate tonight and honor our founders. I don’t know if many people know but we’re the oldest science museum in the state of Virginia,” said Mary Roberts-Baako, executive director of the Science Museum of Western Virginia.
ROANOKE, VA
Scarecrow Trail returns to Town of Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - There are some new neighbors hanging out around town and they would love for you to come and see them. The annual scarecrow trail has returned. You can drive or walk around to see all of the creative faces, some scary and others friendly. Even...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

