WDBJ7.com
New grass berm highlights beautification project at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”. That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.
Fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash caused VA 122/Booker T. Washington Highway to be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon in the area of Flint Hill Road/Route 644, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say the crash was reported to be a head-on collision. The crash was fatal....
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
Tyler Hubbard performs in Rocky Mount for Cornerstone Building Brands employees
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) -An award-winning country music artist made a stop in one of our hometowns on Wednesday for a good cause. Employees at Cornerstone Building Brands facility in Rocky Mount got their own personal parking lot party, concert included. “Getting to just connect with the fans on a...
Rail Yard Dawgs return talent, wipe slate clean coming off Finals loss
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - By all accounts, last season was the Rail Yard Dawgs’ best since coming to Roanoke in 2016. But the Dawgs’ run to the President’s Cup Finals wasn’t without its hiccups - including a 2-16-1 stretch in February and March that could have spelled disaster.
7@four goes live at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four devoted its entire hour October 19 to a tour of Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge, with a 10-acre corn maize, pumpkin patch and family activities. Below are all seven broadcast segments from the special show.
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
Floyd County Humane Society sees positives following move to central location
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dogs and cats in the Floyd County Humane Society have a new central location to live in while they wait for their forever homes. “The dogs are much calmer because they can go outside and their runs, they have more space and instead of being in a small kennel inside all day,” FCHS Volunteer Mary Weeks said.
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office says a woman found dead October 8 in a gravel lot at the Glen Wilton Park and Ride has been identified. Elizabeth Hensley of Roanoke was found with an apparent gunshot wound along Botetourt Road (220). Detectives also located...
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending after an infant was found dead in a yard in Halifax County Tuesday. About 6 p.m. October 18, Halifax County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Hummingbird Lane. Deputies found the infant already dead, according to Sheriff Fred S. Clark.
MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way. In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds’ eye view of pipe that’s been...
Lynchburg shelter seeking the publics help to adopt animals
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a walk through the trails for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes that this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to the high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
Roanoke Parks and Recreation presents Fall Foliage Tree Tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catch great views of trees and autumn hues during the Fall Foliage Tree Tour, presented by Roanoke Parks and Recreation on October 20. Monday, October 17 is the last day to register for the $25 tour that will commence at Fishburn Mansion, beginning at 9 a.m.
BVRS mourning loss of crew member
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of one of its members. Eric Hahn, 27, passed away Oct 14. The department says he joined the volunteer rescue squad in 2018. He was a member of the EMS and Technical Rescue squads. The chief of...
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser supper
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA hosted its annual SPAYghetti fundraiser lunch and dinner Tuesday. The dinner featured spaghetti with marinara sauce, breadsticks, salad and a drink, followed by a bake sale to pick up a sweet treat. Proceeds from Tuesday’s lunch and dinner go toward veterinary and...
Roanoke County a leader in enforcement of hands-free driving law
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police Sgt. Spencer Hoopes didn’t have to wait very long Monday morning, before he saw a driver with a cellphone in her hand, travelling on Route 419. He said it’s a common sight for county officers, whether they are driving unmarked cars...
Science Museum of Western Virginia celebrates 52 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia had originally planned to celebrate 50-years back in 2020, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “We decided we’re going to delay it and we’re going to celebrate tonight and honor our founders. I don’t know if many people know but we’re the oldest science museum in the state of Virginia,” said Mary Roberts-Baako, executive director of the Science Museum of Western Virginia.
Scarecrow Trail returns to Town of Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - There are some new neighbors hanging out around town and they would love for you to come and see them. The annual scarecrow trail has returned. You can drive or walk around to see all of the creative faces, some scary and others friendly. Even...
Halifax County SPCA and Animal Control host $10 rabies vaccine clinic
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County SPCA is partnering with Halifax County Animal Control to host a drive-thru rabies clinic Saturday. The clinic is $10 for dogs and cats. A veterinarian will go out to each car to administer the shot. The clinic will be at the Halifax...
