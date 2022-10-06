Read full article on original website
Mid-Michigan sites receive $820K for redevelopment
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three contaminated sites in mid-Michigan have received $820,000 from the state for redevelopment. The brownfield grants were awarded to sites in Sebewaing, Bay City, and West Branch by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The plans for the sites include a new credit...
whmi.com
Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes
Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
WNEM
Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for portions of Flint Twp., Mundy Twp.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township following a water main break on Friday. The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection. The Genesee County Drain Commission said crews are working to repair the issue, and that they will continue through the weekend.
WNEM
Mid-Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week
6,000 DTE customers without power in Clinton Twp. due to damage by animals, company says
According to DTE’s Outage Map, roughly 6,000 customers are in the dark after an unknown animal, possibly a pesky bird, damaged company equipment.
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Crash between three vehicles on M-24 results in death of a driver
Another traffic crash occurred on Saturday, October 8, though this time on M-24 and between three vehicles at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp. Lapeer Police responded a bit before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday to the accident. Investigation determined that an 18-year-old Davison woman had been exiting I-69 and merging north onto M-24 in her 2009 Dodge Avenger when she was struck by a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado’s driver, a 46-year-old man from Fostoria, left his car after the collision and was in the middle of calling 911 when a third vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Compass, collided with the Silverado, which in turn struck the man calling for help.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Oct. 10th
Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion. Next month will mark one year since the deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital. Mid-Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week. Updated:...
WNEM
Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
The Oakland Press
Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties
Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
WNEM
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
WNEM
Monday Evening Forecast 10/10/22
The chief medical examiner for Saginaw County is looking to at least double his ranks. TV5 talks with a Michigan Man carving up some creative creations. The Disability Network introduces TV5 to a new furry friend that will help students in local schools. TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Oct. 10.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
WNEM
Man seriously injured in Saginaw shooting, police say
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old Saginaw man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city on Oct. 7, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened in the area of Freuh Street and Webber Street about 12:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot inside a...
lakeorionreview.com
Orion Twp. — ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291 — PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST
ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291 PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST. The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 3,. 2022, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn. Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment...
abc12.com
24-year-old woman hit and killed while walking along U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died as she was walking along U.S. 10 Monday morning in Bay County. Police received 911 calls about a person walking along and on the freeway near the M-47 interchange around 6 a.m. A short time later, a vehicle exiting M-47 to get on eastbound U.S. 10 hit the woman.
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
