Flint, MI

WNEM

Mid-Michigan sites receive $820K for redevelopment

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three contaminated sites in mid-Michigan have received $820,000 from the state for redevelopment. The brownfield grants were awarded to sites in Sebewaing, Bay City, and West Branch by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The plans for the sites include a new credit...
BAY CITY, MI
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Boil water advisory issued for portions of Flint Twp., Mundy Twp.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township following a water main break on Friday. The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection. The Genesee County Drain Commission said crews are working to repair the issue, and that they will continue through the weekend.
WNEM

Mid-Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week

Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion. Next month will mark one year since the deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following...
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Crash between three vehicles on M-24 results in death of a driver

Another traffic crash occurred on Saturday, October 8, though this time on M-24 and between three vehicles at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp. Lapeer Police responded a bit before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday to the accident. Investigation determined that an 18-year-old Davison woman had been exiting I-69 and merging north onto M-24 in her 2009 Dodge Avenger when she was struck by a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado’s driver, a 46-year-old man from Fostoria, left his car after the collision and was in the middle of calling 911 when a third vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Compass, collided with the Silverado, which in turn struck the man calling for help.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Oct. 10th

Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion. Next month will mark one year since the deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital. Mid-Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion

Here's a look at some of the stories we're covering. Mid-Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday, and the Frankenmuth Fire Chief is sharing some quick reminders on how to stay safe, especially ahead of the cold weather. TV5 News Update:...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices soar above national average

(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer

LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
LAPEER, MI
The Oakland Press

Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties

Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Monday Evening Forecast 10/10/22

The chief medical examiner for Saginaw County is looking to at least double his ranks. TV5 talks with a Michigan Man carving up some creative creations. The Disability Network introduces TV5 to a new furry friend that will help students in local schools. TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Oct. 10.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man seriously injured in Saginaw shooting, police say

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old Saginaw man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city on Oct. 7, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened in the area of Freuh Street and Webber Street about 12:25 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot inside a...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

24-year-old woman hit and killed while walking along U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died as she was walking along U.S. 10 Monday morning in Bay County. Police received 911 calls about a person walking along and on the freeway near the M-47 interchange around 6 a.m. A short time later, a vehicle exiting M-47 to get on eastbound U.S. 10 hit the woman.
BAY COUNTY, MI

