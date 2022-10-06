Another traffic crash occurred on Saturday, October 8, though this time on M-24 and between three vehicles at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp. Lapeer Police responded a bit before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday to the accident. Investigation determined that an 18-year-old Davison woman had been exiting I-69 and merging north onto M-24 in her 2009 Dodge Avenger when she was struck by a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado’s driver, a 46-year-old man from Fostoria, left his car after the collision and was in the middle of calling 911 when a third vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Compass, collided with the Silverado, which in turn struck the man calling for help.

LAPEER COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO