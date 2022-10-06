Read full article on original website
WCJB
The NAACP branch in Marion County holds a candidate forum ahead of the general election
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP branch of Marion County hosted a political candidate forum. They invited candidates running for county judge, county commission seats, and U.S. congress positions. People who came out asked the candidates a variety of questions relating to gun laws, diversity in the judicial system, and...
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners make several proclamations for month of October
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioners made multiple proclamations recognizing a day, week, or the entire month of October. Those proclamations are as follows:. Central Florida Community Action Day. The Central Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (CFCAA) is...
villages-news.com
The Villages’ new ambulance service responding to 80 calls per day
The Villages Public Safety Department is averaging 80 calls for ambulances per day after taking over the emergency transport service as of Oct. 1 in The Villages section of Sumter County. “These guys are really busy,” Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker said in a report Monday to the Project Wide...
villages-news.com
Amenity fee cap will be among topics at CDD 4 Q & A meeting
An amenity fee cap will be among the topics up for discussion at a Community Development District 4 question-and-answer meeting set for Monday evening. The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The meeting will be hosted by Don Deakin, chairman of the Amenity Authority Committee and member of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors. As a resident of The Villages for nearly 20 years, he will be prepared to address questions regarding both the AAC and CDD 4.
villages-news.com
Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages
Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
villages-news.com
Encouraging sign with The Villages Public Safety Department running the ambulances
Having dinner at one of our country clubs someone fell and was hurt. A call was placed to our emergency services. I previously worked several years at the gates and can tell you that our firetrucks always came first. As an attendant I always waited to lift the gate for an ambulance that I expected to follow later. Tonight was different. That’s because The Villages Public Safety Department is now running the ambulance service.
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
villages-news.com
Nearly $120,000 raised through Alzheimer’s walk held in The Villages
More than 500 people came out to The Villages Polo Club for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Attendees raised nearly $120,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s. Kathy Zimmer, of The Villages, walked for her husband Thom....
leesburg-news.com
Former Leesburg mayor arrested after alleged attack on EMS personnel
A former Leesburg mayor has been arrested after allegedly attacking EMS personnel summoned to his waterfront home to render medical assistance. Robert Bone, head of the Bone Law Firm and a former Leesburg commissioner who previously served as mayor, fell and hit his head on Oct. 1 prompting his wife to call 911, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. His wife said Bone had been “heavily drinking all evening and has been abusing his prescription medication,” the report said. The 59-year-old fell to the floor and hit his nose/mouth area, the report said.
villages-news.com
Man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ jailed after disturbance at Marriott
A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was jailed after a disturbance at the Marriott TownePlace Suites at Spanish Springs in The Villages. When officers arrived at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the hotel, they found 62-year-old Mario Arteaga behind the counter at the front desk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The hotel manager said that guests had complained that Arteaga was “yelling and shoving papers in their face as they were having breakfast in the lobby.” The hotel manager added that Arteaga had been using profanities.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
villages-news.com
Official urges Villagers to speak out on proposed cap on amenity fees
An official is urging Villagers to offer their opinion about a proposed cap on amenity fees in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Amenity Authority Committee will discuss a deferral rate cap at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Savannah Center. In 2010, the AAC established an...
villages-news.com
Thomas Edward Simonian
Thomas Edward Simonian, 73, of The Villages passed away on October 5, 2022. He was born in Madera, California on February 21, 1949. His parents were Edward S. Simonian and Meredith Lorene Roberts. Thomas was a United States Army Veteran. He served in Vietnam and was a Warrant Officer 4. He graduated from Troy University with a Bachelors Degree. Thomas was a pilot for United Airlines. He also enjoyed being a musician.
villages-news.com
Villagers facing economic pressures calling for cap on amenity fees
Villagers facing economic pressures want a cap on amenity fees. The Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, will discuss a possible cap on amenity fees in a meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. AAC Chairman Don Deakin has called for input from residents on the possibility of reinstating what is known as the “deferral rate cap.”
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
villages-news.com
Villager who had been at Lighthouse arrested on DUI in golf cart
A Villager who had been at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a golf cart. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, was driving a blue golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was spotted in the roundabout on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and the Lake Sumter bridge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not permitted in that roundabout or on that roadway.
floridapolitics.com
Police officer fired for his political social media posts sues Kissimmee
Johnson claims he was discriminated against for being a White man and his political views. Like many in these political times, Andrew Johnson turned to social media to share his thoughts on everything from the COVID virus origins, affirmative action and memes that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement and supported President Donald Trump.
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
villages-news.com
Homecoming will be celebrated at historic Baker House in Wildwood
A homecoming will be celebrated at the historic Baker House in Wildwood. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the historic home located at 6016 County Road 44A in Wildwood. The event will include self-guided tours from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
villages-news.com
Jean Frances Potoreiko
In loving memory, we announce the passing of Jean Frances Potoreiko on September 27, 2022. Jean was born on April 4, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York to Jack and Callie Reeves. In 1979, she moved with her family to Manorville, NY where she resided for 31 years. Jean worked as a 911 operator for the Suffolk County Police Department for much of this time. Most recently, she resided in The Villages, Florida, with her loving husband of 64 years, Hank.
