Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Tribes urge Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal critical race theory law
Leaders of several Native American tribes are calling on Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal a bill that bans critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.
readfrontier.org
Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor
Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
KOCO
Organizations gather at Capitol with renewed call to halt executions in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several organizations gathered at the Capitol with a renewed call to halt executions in Oklahoma. On Monday, a petition was delivered to the governor’s office, calling for a moratorium on the death penalty. The petition, with nearly 6,000 signatures, encourages state leaders to identify alternatives to better prevent the violent crimes that have led people to death row.
KOCO
Newly signed bill to help special needs families waiting more than a decade for assistance
EDMOND, Okla. — Help is finally on the way for more than 5,100 special needs families who have been waiting more than a decade for assistance. "A lot of people have been on this waitlist forever," said Monique Pendleton. Family advocate Wanda Felty said House Bill 4466 is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state
Oklahoma’s present drought is the worst the state has experienced in at the very least 10 years, and the dry, sizzling climate situations are particularly hitting farmers and ranchers laborious. The bone-dry climate continues to make it troublesome to develop hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures develop for cattle...
momcollective.com
Last-Minute Fall Break Ideas in Oklahoma
When it comes to fall break and activities to do, my brain feels like it wants to explode because it’s full of ideas just waiting to be shared! Fall is our “last hurrah” before we bundle up in hooded blankets, socks and turtlenecks for the winter!. My...
Five largest Oklahoma tribes to endorse Hofmeister in gubernatorial race
Leaders of Oklahoma's five largest Native American tribes are expected to announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister in the state's gubernatorial race on Tuesday.
KOCO
Abortion one of major motivators driving Oklahomans to vote in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — Abortion is one of the major motivators driving Oklahomans to vote this November. So, where do the candidates stand in one of the biggest races on Oklahoma ballots this midterm election?. KOCO 5 sat down with Republican Markwayne Mullin and Democrat Kendra Horn as they look...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Hundreds of Oklahomans headed to Florida to help provide relief in wake of Hurricane Ian
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending hundreds of volunteers within the coming weeks to help provide relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
KOCO
Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State House District 34
It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state House race for District 34, which covers Payne County. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 34th House District.
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chickashatoday.com
YUKON MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO COMPUTER ACCESS FRAUD IN CONNECTION WITH SCHEME TO MISREPRESENT FAA MECHANIC CERTIFICATION TO LOCAL AVIATION COMPANY
OKLAHOMA CITY – GORDON BELLAMY, JR., 42, of Yukon, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty earlier this week to computer access fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On August 17, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Bellamy for alleged offenses while he was employed by Ally Aerospace Services as a contractor for AAR Corporation. The Indictment alleged that Bellamy worked as an aircraft maintenance mechanic at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and that he supervised mechanic crews responsible for removing and reattaching panels as part of the maintenance of commercial aircraft. Under Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) regulations, supervising employees must be certified Airframe and Powerplant mechanics. According to the Indictment, in October of 2018, Bellamy illegally accessed an FAA database that contained records of all Airframe and Powerplant mechanic’s certificates, obtained a certificate belonging to another licensed mechanic, and falsely presented it to his employer as his own.
kgou.org
Polls offer different picture of Oklahoma’s race for Governor
With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
KOCO
Oklahoma’s five largest tribes endorse Stitt’s opponent in race for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s five largest tribes said they’re endorsing Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent for the governor race. Leaders of the five tribes, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole are all expected to announce their endorsement for current state superintendent Joy Hofmeister for governor. It is...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE: In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
KOCO
Oklahoma could see biggest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans could see the biggest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. It could be good news for many on a fixed income, but it has not been officially announced yet. The Social Security Administration is expected to approve what they call a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday.
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
Comments / 1