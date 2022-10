MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Interstate 81. The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 81 north of North Fork Road in Montgomery County. VSP says a motorcycle was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, and struck a guardrail, ejecting the driver.

