Knox County, TN

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
KPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
Celebrate 'Catober' with YWAC

The Young Williams Animal Center is inviting you to celebrate "Catober" with them! It is a universal birthday celebration for shelter and rescue cats!
Crews respond to downtown Gatlinburg fire

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating. Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square. Oak Ridge Rotary Club hosts the Street Painting Festival to fundraise for local college students. Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire. Updated: 18...
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several months after a woman was found dead in Sevier County, the case is moving forward against the man arrested in connection with the incident. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder […]
1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
KPD identifies Knoxville man killed in weekend shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Knoxville Police Department identified the Knoxville man who was killed in a shooting on Saturday on Linden Avenue. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim.
RV catches on fire on I-640 West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An RV caught fire on I-640 West right before the 75/275 Split on Sunday. Knoxville fire crews responded and doused the flame with one engine, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. The camper’s brakes caught on fire and spread to the inside, Wilbanks said. No one...
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville

Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Knoxville. Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. Anyone with information is...
