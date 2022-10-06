Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
wvlt.tv
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
KPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
newstalk987.com
The Knoxville Police Department is Investigating a House Fire in West Knoxville
The Knoxville Fire department is investigating the cause of a West Knoxville house fire. Crews arrived at 712 Washburn Road and found smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Everyone made it safely out of the home. The fire appeared to start in the attic. There were no working...
Body found in rubble of Gatlinburg fire
A body of an unidentified person has been found amid fire suppression efforts by crews working a structure fire in downtown Gatlinburg that began early Sunday morning.
WBIR
Celebrate 'Catober' with YWAC
The Young Williams Animal Center is inviting you to celebrate "Catober" with them! It is a universal birthday celebration for shelter and rescue cats!
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to downtown Gatlinburg fire
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating. Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square. Oak Ridge Rotary Club hosts the Street Painting Festival to fundraise for local college students. Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire. Updated: 18...
wvlt.tv
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Scott County men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County over the weekend. Now, friends of the victims are joining together in a unique way to raise money for funeral expenses. Johnathan Hunter Newport, 22, and Garrett Baird, 22, were riding in a...
WBIR
KPD hosts food drive for Faith & Blue weekend
Knoxville Police will hold a food drive, along with other area law enforcement agencies. The event will be at the city of Knoxville safety city from 5 to 7 Monday.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office remembers life of deputy who died in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — A deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division died during an off-duty vehicle crash Saturday night, according to authorities. The sheriff's office confirmed the deputy's identity as Corban Goad, 21. According to a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said the crash happened...
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several months after a woman was found dead in Sevier County, the case is moving forward against the man arrested in connection with the incident. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder […]
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain is accused of assaulting a man who says he entered the wrong apartment by mistake.
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire north of Sevierville
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire north of Sevierville early Saturday morning.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim in a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville
Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found 23 year-old Robby Mathews, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. The investigation into this incident remains on-going. Anyone with information is asked to...
WBIR
1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
KPD identifies Knoxville man killed in weekend shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Knoxville Police Department identified the Knoxville man who was killed in a shooting on Saturday on Linden Avenue. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim.
wvlt.tv
RV catches on fire on I-640 West
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An RV caught fire on I-640 West right before the 75/275 Split on Sunday. Knoxville fire crews responded and doused the flame with one engine, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. The camper’s brakes caught on fire and spread to the inside, Wilbanks said. No one...
2 dead from Saturday night ATV crash in Campbell County, troopers say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A spokesperson for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people died from an ATV crash Saturday night in Campbell County. THP confirmed the identities of the victims as Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, who were both 22 years old. According to a crash report, Newport...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Knoxville. Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. Anyone with information is...
WBIR
