WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two unsolved murders could soon become part of a trial of a man accused of raping and kidnapping a victim in 1996, and it’s not the first time his name has come up in those cases. Timothy Craig Iannone is currently awaiting trial for the rape and kidnapping of an alleged victim more than two decades ago.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO