Rooney watches... football! Soccer legend and DC United coach visits Washington Commanders and takes in an NFL practice session ahead of the Week 5 game vs Tennessee Titans

DC United head coach Wayne Rooney was spotted watching another one of Washington D.C's teams up close on Thursday.

The English soccer legend, turned Major League Soccer coach, was seen visiting the Washington Commanders practice.

Rooney took over DC with only a handful of games left in the season, however the team still finished with the least amount of points in all of MLS.

Wayne Rooney is pictured on the side lines watching Washington Commanders practice

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, chatting with Rooney at Thursday's practice

The two head coaches stood by each other with their names on opposite teams they manage

The D.C. United coach signed pink Commander shirts as it is breast cancer awareness month

The Commanders, who are preparing for a game against the Tennessee Titans, are also off to a slow start to the season.

They are 1-3 and have struggled in large part thanks to the poor play of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz has thrown for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns, five interceptions, and completed 107 of 172 passes. His total QBR for the season is only 35.7.

Running back Jonathan Williams (left) was all smiles while posing for a picture with Rooney

D.C. United's coach (left) posses with defensive end Efe Obada at practice in Ashburn, Virginia

'Thanks again to our friends at @dcunited for stopping by!' the Commanders Twitter account shared

On the brighter side, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to the practice field this week and has been inching closer to full health.

Robinson was shot twice in the leg only five weeks ago after he was the victim of what police reported as a robbery and carjacking.

He remains on the non-football injury list, but now that he has returned to practice the team will have 21 days to place him back on the active roster, or leave him on the NFI for the entire season.