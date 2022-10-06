ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Highland Around Town — Oct. 12 edition

By Jennifer Green
 4 days ago

Noon Friday, Oct. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com . Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Friday, Oct. 14

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com .

Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 30

▪ Boo at the Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. every day. St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Families can enjoy festive decorations, entertainers, special food and drink menus and more. Timed-ticket reservations are required and can be purchased in advance online. stlzoo.org/boo

Saturday, Oct. 15

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Vintage Baseball Game — 12:30 p.m. Winston Brown Recreation Center, 1325 Shiller Ave., Edwardsville. Enjoy an old-fashioned game of base ball, using the official 1860 rulebook. Batting practice for kids over 10 and adults will be followed by a 1:30 p.m. game between the Belleville Stags and St. Louis Brown Stockings. Madison County Historical Society will host a concession stand with hotdogs, popcorn, Cracker Jack and beer. madcohistory.org

Saturday, Oct. 15, & Sunday, Oct. 16

▪ Halloweekends at the St. Louis Zoo — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Drop by for a weekend visit and let us see your family-friendly costumes. The too-cute-to-spook decorations throughout the Zoo will provide plenty of perfect photo ops. Free admission. stlzoo.org/halloweekends

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. John Corigliano’s First Symphony is one of the most important works of the 20th century. It is a deeply personal journey commemorating friends lost during the AIDS crisis. Conductor Hannu Lintu returns with another frequent SLSO guest artist Kirill Gerstein, performing Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto. slso.org

Sunday, Oct. 16

▪ Hidden Lake Winery Bluegrass Festival — 2-6 p.m. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 County Road 400E, Aviston. Featuring George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass, special guests Caitlin Richards and fiddlers Noah Feldt and Lillian Roever. Free to attend.

▪ Albers Legion Chicken Dinner — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Menu: 1/2 chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, slaw, bread and butter, coffee, tea and dessert. Cost: $11 for bingo players, $13 adults, $5 kids 5-12, under 5 free. 618-248-5505.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Southern Illinois Builders Association Scholarship Application — Deadline: Friday, Nov. 4. The Southern Illinois Builders Association is accepting applications for scholarships with the following requirements:

  • Candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management/construction related engineering/architecture;

  • Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0/4.0;

  • Submit a personal recommendation from person unrelated to the applicant;

  • Planning to enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time student status (12 hours minimum) — part-time students working full-time in the construction industry will be awarded partial awards (written verification from full-time employer required);

  • Show evidence applicant is related to an individual employed full-time by an SIBA member firm for at least four years (written evidence required);

  • A typewritten report of at least 500 words on career goals and events experienced that made them decide to pursue a career in the construction industry. Essay quality will be judged.

To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, please contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055 or by email to ceo@siba-agc.org.

▪ Highland Home Museum Open House — 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Highland Home Museum and Art, 1600 Walnut St., Highland. Roland Harris will be present for the open house as long as he is able. These open houses take place the first Saturday of every month. For more information, contact 618-654-2395.

Comments / 0

