Grace and Peace to you from our Lord, Jesus Christ!. I don’t know how the fall 2022 semester is treating you, but here at TLU, we are rocking and rolling! It is such a lovely gift to see this campus come alive—not just after a summer with everyone away, but also after two years of distancing, masking, and isolation! We are back in a big way, our students are gathering together for classes, events, and fellowship, and our TLU community is growing stronger by the day. This is a completely different campus than it was even just nine months ago when I started, and I am loving every moment of it.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO