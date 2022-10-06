Read full article on original website
52-year-old woman found dead in Conway-area home; homicide investigation underway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday evening at her home in the Conway area and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Natasha Stevens was found dead at about 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office […]
WMBF
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman found dead in her home near Conway is leading police to investigate her death as a homicide. Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a home on Highway 319 where they found 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body. The coroner’s office said Stevens...
WMBF
Conway police searching for missing man
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Conway Police Department said 38-year-old Ira Dale Clodfelter was last seen on Oct. 5 leaving Cedar Street to go to the Horry County Animal Shelter. He’s described...
wpde.com
Man charged in shooting deaths of 3 relatives in Horry, Richland Counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Horry County man is in custody and charges are pending in the shooting deaths of three family members—two in Richland County and one in Horry County, according to officials. On Monday, around 2:25 p.m. 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody in...
WMBF
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
myhorrynews.com
Man charged in connection to deadly Surfside Beach motorcycle accident
A man was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence with death results in connection to a fatal collision near Surfside Beach on Sept. 25. Autum Viar, 36, of Amherst Virginia, died in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office, and three others were injured, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County arrested in another state on unrelated charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An armed and dangerous man wanted in Horry County on attempted murder and other charges has been arrested in another state. Lee was arrested Monday in St. Joseph County, Indiana for unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and drug possession charges, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department’s inmate records.
WMBF
Murrells Inlet man pleads guilty to deadly shooting at Myrtle Beach Cookout
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting that took the life of a North Carolina man who was trying to protect two women. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was set to begin on Monday.
WMBF
Georgetown police search for suspect in Oct. 1 shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police are searching for the suspect in a shooting on October 1. The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find Franklin Ezekiel Grant, Jr. Grant is wanted on charges relating to the Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street. He is...
WMBF
Florence police looking for a person wanted for questioning in a convenience store armed robbery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are asking for assistance in identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery. On Sept. 30, Circle K located at 726 S Cashua Dr. in Florence was robbed by an armed unidentified person. Police are asking for anyone with information...
Conway police search for missing man last seen on Wednesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man last seen Wednesday, Oct 5. Ira Dale Clodfelter, 38, was last seen Wednesday near Cedar Lane while on his way to the Horry County Animal Care Center, according to police. He’s described as 5’11” and roughly 180 pounds with short black hair and brown […]
WMBF
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers arrested a Conway man in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach. Michael Edwards, 49, was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death. The charge stems from a crash on September 25 along Highway...
WMBF
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family vacation...
wpde.com
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
WMBF
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
wpde.com
Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
WMBF
Leaders looking to expand buyout program to help more families in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are looking to expand the flood buyout program after seeing an increase in the number of people wanting to apply. Horry County leaders submitted a request to the state’s Office of Resilience for an additional $1.65 million to expand the buyout program.
WMBF
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to Murrells Inlet bar shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a man who they said is connected to a shooting in Murrells Inlet. Officers said 26-year-old Tru Jamal Lee is wanted on an attempted murder charge and other charges for a shooting that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Myrtle Beach police investigate stabbing at Community Kitchen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a stabbing Friday at the Community Kitchen, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The stabbing happened Friday afternoon at the Community Kitchen on Mr. Joe White Avenue, Vest said. Police were called for an aggravated assault and found one […]
2 taken to hospital after car hits guardrail in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car ran into a guardrail in Horry County, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:46 a.m. to the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while emergency crews worked […]
