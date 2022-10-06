ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

Conway police searching for missing man

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Conway Police Department said 38-year-old Ira Dale Clodfelter was last seen on Oct. 5 leaving Cedar Street to go to the Horry County Animal Shelter. He’s described...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Man charged in connection to deadly Surfside Beach motorcycle accident

A man was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence with death results in connection to a fatal collision near Surfside Beach on Sept. 25. Autum Viar, 36, of Amherst Virginia, died in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office, and three others were injured, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County arrested in another state on unrelated charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An armed and dangerous man wanted in Horry County on attempted murder and other charges has been arrested in another state. Lee was arrested Monday in St. Joseph County, Indiana for unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and drug possession charges, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department’s inmate records.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Murrells Inlet man pleads guilty to deadly shooting at Myrtle Beach Cookout

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting that took the life of a North Carolina man who was trying to protect two women. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was set to begin on Monday.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Georgetown police search for suspect in Oct. 1 shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police are searching for the suspect in a shooting on October 1. The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find Franklin Ezekiel Grant, Jr. Grant is wanted on charges relating to the Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street. He is...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police search for missing man last seen on Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man last seen Wednesday, Oct 5. Ira Dale Clodfelter, 38, was last seen Wednesday near Cedar Lane while on his way to the Horry County Animal Care Center, according to police. He’s described as 5’11” and roughly 180 pounds with short black hair and brown […]
CONWAY, SC
Public Safety
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police investigate stabbing at Community Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a stabbing Friday at the Community Kitchen, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The stabbing happened Friday afternoon at the Community Kitchen on Mr. Joe White Avenue, Vest said. Police were called for an aggravated assault and found one […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 taken to hospital after car hits guardrail in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car ran into a guardrail in Horry County, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:46 a.m. to the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while emergency crews worked […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

