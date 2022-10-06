ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand

DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by more than 8% during intraday trading before closing at $11.37 per share, a decline of 6.9%. GM was off by as much as 7.5% before closing at $32.29 per share, down by 4%.
NBC Connecticut

Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy

Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
NBC Connecticut

Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data

Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
