JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut
The US is the world's largest producer of oil but Saudi Arabia and Russia are the world's top two exporters of the fuel.
U.S. Officials Plan to Push for Price Cap on Russian Oil at This Week's IMF Meetings
Treasury will continue to push for a price cap on Russian oil after OPEC+ announced an output cut. The OPEC+ decision has no bearing on G-7 countries' plan to deprive Russian President Vladimir Putin of a source of funding for the war on Ukraine, according to senior Treasury officials. The...
Auto Giant Stellantis Looks to Australian Materials, Including Nickel, for Its EVs
According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time high this year. The sector's expansion and other factors are creating pressure points when it comes to the supply of the batteries crucial for EVs. Stellantis' electric vehicle plans put it in competition with...
GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand
DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by more than 8% during intraday trading before closing at $11.37 per share, a decline of 6.9%. GM was off by as much as 7.5% before closing at $32.29 per share, down by 4%.
Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy
Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
