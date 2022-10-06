'Mikel Arteta is right to set the bar high': Martin Keown lauds Arsenal's hunt for 'perfection' after strolling to Europa League win ahead of Liverpool clash... while Joe Cole praises Gunners boss for 'creating a culture' and 'demanding excellence'

Arsenal legend and Sportsmail columnist Martin Keown has heaped praise on his former club after their 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira were all on target as the Gunners moved top of Group A.

For Keown, the impressive performance was a good marker ahead of a tough game against Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal currently sit top of the league after an excellent start to the season

Gabriel Jesus has been praised for setting a good example for the other Gunners players

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: 'Mikel Arteta is right to set the bar high. They're top of the league.

'They've got a a tough game coming up against Liverpool so they need the next lot to prove they need to be at the top.

'He wants more, perfection. It worked at Zurich but I felt one or two struggled in the early stages. Jesus coming off the bench demonstrates to the group "look at the quality, I am the top man".

The former defender continued: 'He's the role model within the group. Liverpool are sitting there and Klopp's watching, they're going to have to be up for that challenge. But it will be a very different emirates experience this time - it's a special day for ever game there.'

Martin Keown picked up on how Arteta 'wants perfection' and 'sets the bar high'

Arteta's men struggled against Liverpool last season, losing 6-0 across the two Premier League fixtures.

This season already looks different though, with the Gunners top of the league and Liverpool languishing in ninth.

Joe Cole added that Arteta is 'creating a culture and right to demand excellence because Arsenal are trying to go up against City and win the Europa league.'

'The bar is high. Jesus playing to the top of his game showing the demands. the manager is right not to be delighted with it. let the lads know this is Arsenal football club.'