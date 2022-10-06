ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Ohio couple become victims of identity theft, Maryland unemployment fraud

A letter from the Internal Revenue Service is causing anxiety for an Ohio couple. The agency is demanding more tax money for unemployment benefits paid from Maryland, but the couple never applied for or received the benefits. Their concerns: Identity theft and unemployment benefits fraud. They are the apparent victims...
Fetterman rallies in York

YORK, Pa. — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally in his hometown of York. Fetterman has held very few events since suffering a stroke. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, rallied supporters at the Weis Market's Arena, exactly one month until Election Day. Since his stroke, he's campaigned largely on social media, but with polls showing a tighter race with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz., Fetterman is hitting the trail.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say emergency crews were sent to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hallow residential development after a motorcycle crash around 8 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the rider took a left turn too wide and hit a curb. Officers say the woman was thrown...
