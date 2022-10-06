Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Ohio couple become victims of identity theft, Maryland unemployment fraud
A letter from the Internal Revenue Service is causing anxiety for an Ohio couple. The agency is demanding more tax money for unemployment benefits paid from Maryland, but the couple never applied for or received the benefits. Their concerns: Identity theft and unemployment benefits fraud. They are the apparent victims...
WGAL
Outcome of Pennsylvania legislative races could impact future of proposed constitutional amendments
There is a lot of attention on the Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senate races. But there are other issues at stake in this year's election, including who represents you in Harrisburg. But your vote in state House and Senate races could also impact the future of several proposed constitutional amendments.
WGAL
Fetterman rallies in York
YORK, Pa. — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally in his hometown of York. Fetterman has held very few events since suffering a stroke. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, rallied supporters at the Weis Market's Arena, exactly one month until Election Day. Since his stroke, he's campaigned largely on social media, but with polls showing a tighter race with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz., Fetterman is hitting the trail.
WGAL
Police in Cumberland County cancel 'shelter in place' alert issued due to police incident
NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Police in Cumberland County have canceled an alert asking some residents to shelter in place or leave their homes. North Middleton Township police said they responded around 1 p.m. Monday to an incident/welfare check on Regal View Drive. "Due to the nature of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers leaving for yearlong deployment in Middle East
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 500 soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard are heading out for a yearlong deployment in the Middle East. The members of the 28th Infantry Division were honored Sunday during a deployment ceremony in Harrisburg. The soldiers will serve as part of Operation Spartan Shield,...
WGAL
Woman injured in motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say emergency crews were sent to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hallow residential development after a motorcycle crash around 8 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the rider took a left turn too wide and hit a curb. Officers say the woman was thrown...
Comments / 0