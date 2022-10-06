ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie City Council meeting action items you should know

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
Here’s four things you need to know from Tuesday night’s Sun Prairie Committee of the Whole and Sun Prairie City Council meeting:

• City budget adjustments. Acting to a recommendation from City Finance Officer Kristin Vander Kooi, the council approved $1.662 million in third quarter budget adjustments.

Many of the items have already been approved by the council, including some of the bigger priced items such as the $167,188 Westside Community Building Boiler Replacement.

Other items included in the budget adjustments were the Media Center third cable access TV station, Community Tree and Bench Donation program, expansion of school-based programming, American Rescue Plan Act external organizations and internal projects awards, and the OEI grant award as well as $34,683 for facility projects.

• Proclamations presented. Mayor Paul Esser presented two proclamations—one naming October as Bullying Prevention Month in Sun Prairie and the other naming October at White Cane Month in Sun Prairie.

The Anti-Bullying Proclamation, presented to Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission member Mike Pruitt, notes that “bullying is the most common form of violence, affecting millions of American children, adolescents, and adults annually” and those who bully may have experienced bullying behavior themselves.

The proclamation calls for those witnessing bullying behavior to report it to a trusted friend, adult or mentor in an effort to reduce bullying. It also recognizes the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie for its efforts to stopping bullying activity through education, prevention and intervention (see Pruitt’s remarks about ABC of Sun Prairie and the presentation in the Videos section at sunprairiestar.com or with the online version of this story at the same website).

The second proclamation, presented virtually to a woman who is blind who also works for a statewide blindness awareness organization, points out that blindness and severe visual impairment affect approximately 100,000 Wisconsin residents and that the majority of blind or visually impaired people use travel aids, such as a white cane or a service animal to get around public streets and sidewalks and places of public accommodation.

The proclamation also points out that Wisconsin’s White Cane Law requires that motorists come to a full stop before approaching closer than 10 feet to a pedestrian who is using a white cane or service animal. The proclamation calls for greater awareness of the White Cane Law which will lead to “safer, more attentive driving in general, enhancing the safety of all pedestrians, including children, elders, and people with disabilities.”

Denise Jess, Executive Director for the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, thanked the mayor for the virtual presentation and Sun Prairie for continuing to recognize White Cane Law awareness (see Jess’ remarks in the video with this story at sunprairiestar.com).

• State Trust Fund loan for $1.804 million approved. Acting on another recommendation from Vander Kooi, alders approved a resolution both at the Committee of the Whole level and at council Tuesday night.

The Trust Fund Loan will cover city development incentives for Quarra Stone as well as the cost to construct the extension of Columbus Street, and payments for the Park 151 development. The development agreement with Quarra Stone includes a development incentive grant for up to $975,000 to pay for project costs that exceed $13,025,000 and a reimbursement for public right of way dedications in the amount of $261,886 which is the cost to acquire lands for the extension of Columbus Street and Egre Road.

The city is also obligated to construct the Columbus Street extension, which was bid out and awarded for $439,114, which includes contingency.

For Park 151 (located off Reiner Road and visible from both the road and Highway 151), the development agreement with Park 151 includes a cash grant for $336,000 to be paid to the developer. Of the $336,000, the city had $208,000 remaining from the 2019B borrowing which could be used towards this cash grant, leaving the remainder to be financed through the loan.

• Leading the charge against charging for chargers. Alders voted down an effort by District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner to have the costs associated with free electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations paid for through deducting the amount from city aldermanic salaries.

Eisberner had previously asked for those charging their vehicles to pay for the cost of charging them using city resources, but a grant recently received through the Office of Energy Innovation requires the charging stations remain free of charge.

One of the two stations to be installed near the Sun Prairie Municipal Building will be used to charge city-owned EVs, according to City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc.

The other station will be available to the public if city vehicles are not charging.

Eisberner argued that if the council believed so much in the program, it should support it by allowing the cost of the program to be deducted from their annual alder salaries.

District 3 Alder and Sustainability Committee Chair Mike Jacobs led the “charge” opposing the payment for EV charging, and others including District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch also opposed it, citing precedent.

But city staff also admitted that the city has very few EVs to date (with several on back order and expected to arrive before the end of the year).

Alders voted 7-1, with Eisberner voting no, to proceed with the electric vehicle charging station installation and use, and agreed staff would monitor the costs, which are projected to be about $84 per year per station, or 4 cents per Sun Prairie Utilities ratepayer per station per year.

Comments / 0

 

