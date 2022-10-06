Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Hispanic students throw “Ramilia” bash to celebrate heritage
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic students at Manual High School in Peoria honored their heritage with a night of music, dance and food. “Ramilia” is a play on the school’s ram mascot and the Spanish word “familia” meaning family. It was held on Oct. 8 at Manual High, and represented the cultures of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.
Central Illinois Proud
‘One Walk’ to end diabetes comes to Central Illinois
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) held their annual Central Illinois walk to end type 1 diabetes Sunday morning. The two kilometer walk, called the 2022 JDRF One Walk, was held at the Eastside Centre where thousands of people showed up to support the cause or walk for somebody they know that is living with diabetes.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County planning to unveil new flag
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of voting, the Peoria County Board is almost ready to announce its county flag. According to a press release, the winning Peoria County flag design will be unveiled at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Oct. 22. The county launched the contest on Aug....
wcbu.org
High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past
Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Fire Department honors four of their fallen in annual ceremony
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Though their deaths were decades ago, the East Peoria Fire Department honors the memory of four of their own who died in the line of duty. Former Chief Roger Aylward helped start the memorial service, which is in its 36th year. The most recent death for EPFD was in 1980. Even today, he believes their lives are a lesson in selflessness and sacrifice.
Central Illinois Proud
Eric Holder to speak at annual Peoria MLK Luncheon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public Employees for Community Concerns announced the keynote speaker for its 2023 MLK Luncheon. According to a press release, Former United States Attorney General Eric Holder Jr. was chosen to give the keynote address during the 31st Annual MLK Luncheon at the Peoria Civic Center on Jan. 16, 2023.
Central Illinois Proud
City of Pekin discusses agreement with AMT
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the city of Pekin invited Advanced Medical Transport to its city council meeting to clarify terms in their current agreement. Both parties were in negotiations until February, but are now at an impasse. One of the reasons for the impasse is the city wanting to receive the automated vehicle location data.
Central Illinois Proud
Firefighter memorial honors fallen heroes of East Peoria
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 36th annual East Peoria Firefighter Memorial Service was held Sunday afternoon to honor the memory of four East Peoria firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Many friends and family members of the fallen heroes were in attendance and...
theproxyreport.com
WIU Graduate Opens New Restaurant in Macomb
The Wildfire Bar & Grill has officially opened for business in Macomb. The location is situated next to the Dairy Queen and across the street from Wendy’s. Wildfire Bar & Grill is run by Blake Kelly and Clare Weinrich. Kelly is an alumni of Western Illinois University. After working for seven years at Hometown Café with Weinrich, both decided to open their new restaurant. They brought several other employees with them from Hometown Café when they left.
Central Illinois Proud
Faith & Blue brings communities and law enforcement together
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Faith & Blue is being held across the nation this weekend. The event aims to unify law enforcement with their local communities. Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington hosted Normal, Illinois State University and the Bloomington Police Departments. People were able to play basketball and corn hole with the police. Kids were able to explore and take pictures with squad cars.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
Central Illinois Proud
Bed Blitz donates 100 beds to children in Bloomington-Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — For seven years Bed Blitz has been gifting beds to kids in need. This event allows those in the Bloomington-Normal Area to build custom bed frames for the local youth. Along with a bed frame, families receive a mattress, sheets, quilts, laundry detergent, books, dental...
977wmoi.com
Local Fields Seeing Good Crop Yields this Harvest
As harvest is in full swing, F&M Bank Vice President of Agricultural Banking Mike Shane shares the crop is showing good yields:. “They look great. All the neighbors have had pretty good yields. For the most part probably between the Mississippi River and Illinois River looks pretty good. Unfortunately for some guys that is not always the case. In general, I have had a customer in the Brimfield area that said he had the best ever and he has been farming for 50 years. He says in general everything is above average, but for the most part everything seems to be pretty good; I haven’t heard of any disasters yet.”
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink
We reviewed the tenderloin sandeich here for our Midwest Slice of Life YouTube channel and you can check that review out by clicking here. Matt Weaver, the owner of Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drink enjoyed our positive review and he was nice enough to send me some gift cards to his fine establishment, so I’m meeting some friends here and dinner is on Matt! Thanks so much, Matt, that was very nice of you!
25newsnow.com
Two new mental health facilities to open in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kaiser Health News reported that suicide rates nationally were on the rise for the first time in two years, and in adolescences it was up higher. Local health care systems said they were aware of the problem and are working to fix it. “Our children...
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
geneseorepublic.com
Leaders of every Henry County bank will meet together this week. Here's why.
The leaders of Henry County banks have been invited to a financial roundtable being held by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi this week. The meeting is being planned by local Republican Party officials and is by invitation only, but representatives from every county bank have been asked to share financial insights and issues facing the industry locally. Officials of state bank associations have also been invited.
macaronikid.com
Halloween Frights 'N Fun at Peoria Park District
Whether your looking to show off your family Halloween costumes or scare your friends, the Peoria Park District is the place to be spooky this season!. Howl-Zoo-Ween (Oct 14-15) Calling all ghosts and ghouls! With a trick or treat trail, bounce houses, Fall market, and so much more, come out...
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
