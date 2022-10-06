A cool, but clear start to the day today. Temps across the valley are in the low-mid 40’s. We are tracking, a warm-up, midweek rain, more dry weather, and cooling again. Currently in Terre Haute, it is 42, and the winds are calm. Looking at our temperature trend this week, we can see the warmer air moving in for the next couple of days. But after the rain moves out on Thursday the cooler temperatures return. Future cast is showing just a few scattered clouds for the day today, we will see the first of the rain start in the late morning/early afternoon hours on Tuesday. Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon, and we will continue to see showers on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. By early Thursday morning, the rain will have all moved out. Confidence is low on another weak round of rain moving through Saturday. All is clear on radar. Today a high of 78, sunny. Tonight, a low of 54, and clear. Tomorrow, a high of 66, with showers beginning in the early afternoon. Looking like a nice week ahead. Beautiful today, with some much-needed rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Another cool down after the rain moves out. After the rain on Wednesday, the overnight lows will begin to fall back into the low 40s again.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO