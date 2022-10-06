ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Merced kidnapping deaths: Ex-employee abducted Sikh family and his brother helped destroy evidence, sheriff says. What else we know

By Greta Serrin
 4 days ago
Crystal Cole
3d ago

so so sad and crazy man who can kill anyone let alone a 8 mth old baby he could have dropped that baby off anywhere she was so small she didn't know who he was just evil my heart goes out to this family

sobeit!
3d ago

I don’t know why them men didn’t fight back before he led them to his vehicle… NEVER EVER LET SOMEONE TAKE YOU TO THAT SECOND SPOT… FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!!

Rick Martin
3d ago

it's hard to fight with your hands tied and gun held on youI hope this guy gets what he deserves

