Merced kidnapping deaths: Ex-employee abducted Sikh family and his brother helped destroy evidence, sheriff says. What else we know

Crystal Cole
3d ago
so so sad and crazy man who can kill anyone let alone a 8 mth old baby he could have dropped that baby off anywhere she was so small she didn't know who he was just evil my heart goes out to this family
sobeit!
3d ago
I don’t know why them men didn’t fight back before he led them to his vehicle… NEVER EVER LET SOMEONE TAKE YOU TO THAT SECOND SPOT… FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!!
Rick Martin
3d ago
it's hard to fight with your hands tied and gun held on youI hope this guy gets what he deserves
Relatives of CA family killed find 8-month-old victim's shoe on floor where kidnapping happened
For the first time since an entire family was kidnapped, then killed in Merced County, we're hearing from some of their extended family members.
KMPH.com
Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
Merced kidnapping: Charges filed against Jesus Salgado, accused of the kidnapping, murder of family
Charges were filed Monday against the two brothers arrested in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County-area Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during robbery
ESCALON, Calif. — A Family Dollar employee in San Joaquin County is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times Monday evening during an armed robbery at the store, officials said. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue...
Bakersfield Californian
Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family
Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an...
AOL Corp
Modesto housecleaner suspected of stealing $14k in jewelry. More victims likely, cops say
A Modesto woman faces charges including financial elder abuse after being arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $14,000 in jewelry while working as a housecleaner, Turlock police reported. Turlock Police Department detectives arrested 42-year-old Catrina Moreno last week following an investigation that began on Sept. 2. The elderly victim...
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping
A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
NBC San Diego
Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4
The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Four shot in Merced, one dead: police
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Merced police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting four people, leaving one of them dead. Around 3:12 a.m. Saturday officers say they received a call reporting shots fired in the parking structure across from Merced City Hall.
Santa Nella Market shooting leaves 1 dead, authorities say
A shooting at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella left one person dead Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
NBC San Diego
Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard
Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
Sheriff: Slain family had longstanding dispute with suspect
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them that “got pretty nasty,” the Merced County sheriff said Thursday. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: What we know in Merced kidnapping deaths, 3 ISIS leaders killed, 2nd PG&E lawsuit in Mosquito Fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car vs. motorcycle crash on Avenue 20 on October 5, 2022. The traffic collision occurred shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County, officials said. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Reported on Avenue 20 in...
