Cleveland, OH

LGZ94
4d ago

You can gentrify whatever you want! It’s still cleveland! Welcome to the hood enjoy your $800 one bedroom!

Speed Racer
4d ago

Vote in Republicans to rake up the criminals and keep them in jail. Then make them fix the roads.

Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

Gun fired into front window of Mentor home

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights. City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads. “Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'

For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland

pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Mentor: Police searching for suspect after bullet shot into house on Sunday

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor police were called to the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot into a home. Mentor police confirmed that a bullet was fired into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.
MENTOR, OH

