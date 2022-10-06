ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”

