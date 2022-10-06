Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland cleans up dumping ground after 19 Troubleshooter report
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April when he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Dramatic video shows suspected stolen vehicle crash on Cleveland's east side
News 5 Investigators uncover dramatic surveillance video of suspected car thieves who careened into a power pole.
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
cleveland19.com
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
cleveland19.com
Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights. City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads. “Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
cleveland19.com
Rumpke withdraws application for proposed Avon Lake garbage facility after ‘trash-talk’ from residents
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A yellow sign popped up on Pin Oak Parkway on Friday — a notice to area residents that Rumpke Refuse wants to move into Avon Lake and build a trash center right there in the field. Many residents reached out to 19 News about...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following house fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday, according to officials from the Cleveland Division of Fire. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of Woodbridge Road, officials said. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day. The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
Man shot and killed outside Stark County apartment
Police in Stark County are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a man.
WKYC
Just wait until you see these creepy Halloween decorations at a home in Cleveland
Check this out! This house in the 19600 block of Hipple Avenue in Cleveland features a creepy graveyard, haunted garage and lots more.
6-year-old killed in crash during funeral procession in Akron identified
A 6-year-old boy, one of two children killed in a crash during a funeral procession in Akron last Thursday afternoon, was identified by the county medical examiner Monday.
Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
Mentor: Police searching for suspect after bullet shot into house on Sunday
MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor police were called to the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot into a home. Mentor police confirmed that a bullet was fired into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
