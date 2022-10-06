Nikki Finke, the veteran journalist known for her sharp take on the entertainment industry, died Sunday at the age of 68. Finke founded the trade publication Deadline in 2006, which reported her death Sunday. She died in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. “At her best, Nikki Finke embodied...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO