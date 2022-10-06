Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Names WWE Star Who Taught Him To Take His Time In Matches
Austin Theory has been on WWE's main roster since last year's draft, and on his first night on "WWE Raw," Theory made a statement by attacking Jeff Hardy. Since his debut, Theory has become the youngest United States Champion and youngest Money in the Bank briefcase holder in history — a stat the 25-year-old commonly calls to attention. Theory has been able to learn from veterans in the WWE locker room, including former world champions. In an interview with WrestleRant, Theory named which two-time former World Heavyweight Champion has helped him slow down in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory
Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result. The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Addresses Whether He Acknowledges Roman Reigns As Tribal Chief
A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his cousin, and holder of both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is something that fans have been begging for, especially over the last several years. While pulling promotional duty for the upcoming "Black Adam," Johnson spoke to interviewer Chris Van Vliet and took a moment to address his feelings on Reigns, his other cousins The Usos, and the current direction of WWE as a whole.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals Which AEW Star Is 'My Guy' Backstage
It's good to be Jade Cargill. The AEW star is nearly a year into her reign as inaugural AEW TBS Champion, during which time she has continued to stretch out her undefeated streak, and at 38-0 stands only twelve matches shy of reaching 50 consecutive wins to start her career. And if that wasn't enough, Cargill has the best people working with her behind the scenes as she continues to grow as a performer, including fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson. Cargill raved about him in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Gives This Promo Advice To Wheeler Yuta
Wheeler Yuta mounted a losing effort against MJF in his in-ring return on the October 5 "Dynamite" anniversary episode, a loss that comes after two weeks of promos between the two, which initially received negative reception after their first verbal clash on the September 21 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Following what Yuta described on "Busted Open" as being "thrown in the deep end" against MJF on the microphone, he revealed the advice he received from an influential AEW figure backstage after the promo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Cary Silkin Gives Update On His AEW/ROH Status
Since AEW CEO Tony Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor this past March, he has put on two ROH pay-per-views — Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July — and had ROH titles defended on AEW's weekly shows. Cary Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011 and has made appearances on AEW TV since Khan bought the company. In an exclusive interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Silkin revealed his current connection with ROH.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On Current Status Of Karl Anderson And Doc Gallows
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made their WWE return during the October 10 episode of "Raw," confirming an earlier PWInsider report that the team would be returning to the company in the near future. The pair made their return to reform The O.C. and assist A.J. Styles in a brawl against The Judgment Day.
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Makes His WWE Return At Extreme Rules
After weeks of Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" and QR codes about the "Three Little Pigs" fairy tale, the white rabbit has finally been revealed tonight at Extreme Rules. The speculation about Bray Wyatt being the white rabbit was indeed correct. After the Fight Pit main event match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the lights went out, and "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" played. People dressed as the Firefly Funhouse puppets were in the crowd, a Fiend mask appeared on the announce table, and then a person dressed as "The Fiend" appeared in the crowd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Bo Dallas' Pro Wrestling Career
Newly returned Bray Wyatt soon won't be the only Rotunda family member in WWE. In a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, Wyatt's younger brother, Bo Dallas is expected to return to WWE "very soon." WWE released Dallas on April 15, 2021, after being with the promotion since 2008....
wrestlinginc.com
Swerve Strickland On Why It Is Good If Tony Khan Is In Over His Head
Swerve Strickland has never been one to turn down a challenge and believes that his boss Tony Khan isn't one either. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion joined the "Say Less" podcast to speak on the belief that the AEW boss is in over his head when it comes to running a wrestling promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Pays Tribute To Sara Lee At WWE Extreme Rules
The wrestling world was left rocked this week by the news that former "Tough Enough" winner Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30, and the industry has shown an outpouring of love and respect towards her, and those that she left behind ever since. That has come in many different forms, and at WWE's Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to her friend with a subtle addition to her ring gear.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge And Finn Balor Battle In Fierce 'I Quit Match' At Extreme Rules
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced into saying "I Quit" for the first time in his illustrious career at Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event. At one point in his drama-filled "I Quit Match" against Finn Balor, Edge was close to securing the victory after locking in the Edge-ucator on his opponent's left leg with the chair. Just as Balor prepared to utter the words "I Quit," Damian Priest came running down to rescue his Judgment Day stablemate. Thereafter, Dominik Mysterio also made a run-in, but Edge seemed to have an answer as he fought off the numbers. However, Rhea Ripley would handcuff Edge onto the rope, allowing Balor, Priest & Dominik to get back in the ring and take out Edge with a 3-on-1 attack.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Renee Paquette Amidst AEW Rumors
Ever since Triple H took over in his new role as Chief Content Officer of WWE, the on-screen product has drastically changed. New and returning stars seemingly show up every time you turn on one of the shows, and now even the commentary teams have gotten reshuffled quite a bit – Jimmy Smith is out, Cathy Kelley is back in after departing the company a couple of years ago, among other alterations. But according to several reports, WWE had been looking to bring back another familiar name from the past who turned down the opportunity.
wrestlinginc.com
Wheeler Yuta Expects To Wrestle Top AEW Star 'For A Very Long Time'
Wheeler Yuta is featured on AEW TV weekly and is part of one of the company's most prominent factions, the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli, at the young age of 25. The former ROH PURE Champion revealed he expects to be on a "collision course" with another one of AEW's young upstarts.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Plans For Sarah Logan
Following The Viking Raiders vignette that reportedly featured Sarah Logan on "WWE SmackDown," new information has now emerged in regard to WWE's plans for the former Riott Squad member. According to PWInsider, Logan will "be connected" to The Viking Raiders on-screen upon her return. Logan is married to Erik of...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Blasts Recent Tony Khan 'Booker Of The Year' Comment
Former WCW President and "WWE Raw" General Manager Eric Bischoff has taken a shot at AEW CEO Tony Khan's recent Busted Open Radio comments about how he is vying to win Dave Meltzer's "Booker of the Year" award for the third consecutive year. "Tony, in particular, says so much stupid...
Comments / 0