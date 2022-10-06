ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrians among 10 injured after NYPD vehicle involved in crash, hits sidewalk

By Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEduG_0iPAAGT200

Ten people, including two police officers, were injured Thursday afternoon when a civilian vehicle and a marked NYPD vehicle crashed, pushing the police vehicle onto a sidewalk filled with pedestrians, officials said.

Police were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash, police patrol chief Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference. Officers crossed a double line to go around a vehicle, but that vehicle turned left, striking the police SUV.

After the front ends of the vehicles "clipped" each other, Maddrey said, the NYPD vehicle went onto the sidewalk and struck six pedestrians who were standing there.

Two of the injured are in "critical condition," Maddrey said. Two children, ages 5 and 2, were injured, Maddrey said.

WATCH: NYPD officer on horseback chases man accused of robbery in Times Square

NYC: Off-duty New York City correction officer charged with murder in fatal July shooting

The two people in the civilian vehicle during the accident were injured, including a 2-year-old, he said.

Maddrey said some of the crash victims had serious injuries but all were likely to survive.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Hoe Avenue in the Bronx.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police say.

"Unfortunately this accident became an intervening cause, and the vehicle actually did get stolen," Maddrey said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pedestrians among 10 injured after NYPD vehicle involved in crash, hits sidewalk

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in Lincoln, about 3 miles east of the state Capitol, police said. A 24-year-old woman died later at a hospital where she was taken in critical condition. The five men who died included the 22-year-old driver. The other victims were one 21-year-old, one 23-year-old and two 22-year-olds. Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and they said the crash was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Traffic Accident#The Associated Press
People

Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event

LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC New York

Disturbing Video Shows Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building

The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator. Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
ACCIDENTS
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy