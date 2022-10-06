ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta 'really happy' with 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt... but insists his Arsenal side 'can do much better' ahead of crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool

By Henry Tomlinson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was satisfied with a comfortable win and a clean sheet as he gave his fringe players a much-needed run-out in the Europa League.

Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira fired much-changed Arsenal to a routine 3-0 victory over Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

Nketiah, yet to start in the Premier League this season, grabbed his second goal in two European appearances as he continues to make the most of his time on the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QII5k_0iPAAAAg00
Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for Arsenal in their Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt

Then defender Holding, who has only played two league minutes this season for the Gunners, headed a second before Vieira tapped in a late third following brilliant work from Gabriel Jesus on the byline to make it two wins from two in Group A.

It was the ninth victory out of 10 matches in all competitions this season for Arsenal, even if the performance was not exactly nine out of 10.

After the game Arteta said: 'What I give them is that every game is difficult to win, we made a lot of changes and gave opportunities to players who deserve to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hnIV_0iPAAAAg00
Mikel Arteta was pleased with the result but wants his team to play better in matches

'I am really happy with the result, scoring three and a clean sheet - but I'm very conscious we can do much better.

'We had spells that we were too rushed and we didn't manage the ball and it became an open game. We were really effective in final third but the composure was lacking a little bit.'

Nketiah had already curled an early effort narrowly wide before he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oZPk_0iPAAAAg00
Nketiah (pictured) was praised by Arteta for his 'phenomenal' application on the pitch

Gabriel Martinelli did well to hold onto the ball in a congested midfield before eventually smuggling it out wide to Kieran Tierney.

The full-back launched a first-time drive which clattered the far post and fell to Nketiah to sweep into an unguarded net.

Arteta was pleased with the work put in by the English striker and was quick to praise his application on the pitch as 'phenomenal' as the decision to hand him a new contract last season continues to pay off.

The Spaniard said: 'Eddie's work rate, his attitude and his application is phenomenal and he has a natural ability.

'I'm really happy to have him in the team, he has the quality to play as a starter and as a finisher. He could have scored a couple more, so you have to look at what you could have done better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5ouW_0iPAAAAg00
Fabio Vieira netted the third goal for Arsenal on the night after Gabriel Jesus's great work

Holding doubled Arsenal's lead four minutes later with a far-post header from Vieira's in-swinging cross.

The Gunners got a little sloppy after the break and back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner was forced to make a reflex save from Amahl Pellegrino to prevent Glimt from making a game of it.

Instead substitute Gabriel Jesus fed Vieira for the 84th-minute goal his performance deserved to set up Premier League leaders Arsenal nicely for Sunday's visit of Liverpool.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He's a shadow of the player we know... a MILLION MILES off it': Jamie Carragher gives damning verdict on former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off by boss Steven Gerrard in Aston Villa's draw at Nottingham Forest

Jamie Carragher made a brutal admission about former team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday. The former Barcelona forward was substituted by Steven Gerrard shortly after the hour-mark at the City Ground, with the Villa boss opting instead for Danny Ings in search of a winning goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley holds talks with struggling Premiership Rugby club Wasps as he eyes a £50m takeover, with negotiations underway between the parties involved

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has held talks with Wasps about a potential takeover as the debt-ridden club battle for their survival. Sportsmail has learned that the negotiations stemmed from an offer from Ashley to refinance £35million worth of bonds taken out by the club’s owner, Wasps Holdings, to fund their move to Coventry in 2014 that were due to be repaid last May.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'We have done a deal!': Roy Keane picks Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness as his three top pundits while the former Liverpool man opts for Keane's buddy Micah Richards

Roy Keane, on a rare appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, revealed his top three pundits - rather shockingly perhaps omitting Micah Richards. In a light-hearted section after Jamie Carragher and Keane had eviscerated Aston Villa's attacking display following a drab 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, the former Manchester United had a series of top three questions put to him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'So many players would have folded after that mistake': Rio Ferdinand praises the character of Casemiro after error leading to Alex Iwobi goal as he says he is the ONLY midfielder in the Manchester United squad who knows how to 'instinctively' defend

Rio Ferdinand has praised Casemiro for the way he reacted to his mistake early on in Manchester United's win away at Everton on Sunday evening. Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid at the end of the summer but was making his first league start for the club, was dispossessed by Amadou Onana before the ball ended up at the feet of Alex Iwobi who curled an effort beyond David de Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Holding
Person
Jesus
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Amahl Pellegrino
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool could be nearing the END, says former Anfield star Didi Hamann, who claims there are 'little signs' the tide is turning against his fellow German at the club

Jurgen Klopp recently marked seven years as Liverpool manager, but Reds legend Didi Hamann fears that the German's time in charge could be close to the end. Liverpool are now 14 points off league leaders Arsenal after losing 3-2 to them on Sunday, and it has raised the pressure on the 55-year-old at the helm.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I need these players to step up and be headline writers for us': Steven Gerrard highlights four Aston Villa stars who need to ignite the dressing room... after his side failed to challenge Nottingham Forest in draw

Steven Gerrard has hit out at his attacking players for not delivering the goods in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Ashley Young's spectacular strike brought Gerrard's men level after Emmanuel Dennis' first-half header, but Villa did not do enough to challenge Forest in the later stages. The result...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gabriel Martinelli has settled and matured at Arsenal and is driving them to new heights as one of the Premier League’s finest wingers... no wonder the Gunners want him to sign a new deal

Arsenal were preparing to train in the sweaty climes of Orlando when Gabriel Martinelli had staff and players checking their watches. It was last summer’s tour and, for once, the Brazilian’s speed had deserted him. On this occasion, he was slowing everything down. While Martinelli conducted an interview,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roy Keane insists Arsenal are 'the biggest challenge to Man City' in the Premier League title race following Liverpool victory... as Jamie Carragher claims 'you can just feel something' at the Emirates

Roy Keane has branded Arsenal 'the biggest challenge to Man City' in this year's Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta's side are top of the league table after nine games played, with 24 points and eight wins. They are one point ahead of current champions City. Keane, working as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#The Premier League#Bodo Glimt#Norwegian#European
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: Salah is at his lowest Liverpool ebb, injuries to key stars Diaz and Alexander-Arnold have hit squad hard and summer transfer failures linger... how it's all going wrong for the Reds ahead of their crunch clash with rivals Man City

The countdown has started to what should be regarded as the biggest game of the season but the mood on Merseyside is not befitting the fixture. Liverpool against Manchester City has carried the billing of ‘title decider’ for the last five years and more often than not, particularly at Anfield, it has provided a platform for Jurgen Klopp’s men to show themselves to be upwardly mobile.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand says it's 'concerning' that Jadon Sancho is incapable of replicating his Bundesliga form at United and questions whether it's the 'way the team is set up' that is preventing him from doing 'marvellous things'

Rio Ferdinand has said he is alarmed by the fact Jadon Sancho is incapable of replicating his Bundesliga form in the Premier League for Manchester United. The 22-year-old was dropped from Erik ten Hag's starting XI for United's trip to Goodison Park on Sunday after failing to impress against Man City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Bromwich Albion look to Carlos Corberan on their list of possible replacements for the ousted Steve Bruce... with Chris Wilder and Rob Edwards also being scouted

Carlos Corberan is among the names likely to be considered by West Bromwich Albion as they seek a replacement for Steve Bruce. Albion brought an end to Bruce's disastrous eight-month spell at the helm after last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Luton at The Hawthorns, which left the team 22nd in the Championship, their lowest league position in more than 20 years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Whoops!': Paul Scholes admits a mistake after his criticism of Manchester United's Antony as a 'one-trick pony' in Europe backfired when he scored for a third straight Premier League game against Everton

Paul Scholes has made a light-hearted response to criticism of Antony in the build-up to Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday. The Manchester United legend had the gall to call the Brazilian winger a 'one-trick pony' after their Europa League match on Thursday - only for the 22-year-old to score against the Toffees three days later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

'They have no BOTTLE': Roy Keane scathing of Aston Villa for failing to create enough in tepid 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest... as Jamie Carragher says Steven Gerrard's attacking players are 'not producing' for their side

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have criticised Aston Villa's attack after another tepid performance from Steven Gerrard's forward line. Villa drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in yet another game when their attackers misfired and struggled to create openings with which to win the game. Having enjoyed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dreams do come true: Man United stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, David De Gea and Lisandro Martinez welcome children suffering from serious and life-limiting illnesses to Carrington

Manchester United stars attended the club's annual Foundation Dream Day. meeting supporters suffering with life-limiting conditions and their families. First team players Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, David de Gea, and summer arrivals Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro were all present at the event. The memory-making fan session saw fans watch Erik...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Should one-day cricket be reduced to 40 overs to save the format? Australian players say yes as T20 fixtures take over the sport's calendar

Can one-day cricket be saved and should we even try - it is a question that Australian cricket players have weighed in on as T20 comes to dominate the sport's calendar. With the T20 World Cup to commence in Australia on October 16, all the attention and hype surrounds the shorter form of white ball cricket at the moment.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: It'll be SO hard for Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals to be matched by Erling Haaland, but question marks still hang over the veteran's place in Erik ten Hag's Man United team

Superstar or supersub? History-maker or just plain history? The debate over Cristiano Ronaldo’s role at Manchester United will continue despite the five-time Ballon d’Or winner celebrating the 700th goal of an incredible club career at Everton on Sunday. To put that in context, if Ronaldo did not score...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

644K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy