Clay, NY

cnycentral.com

AAA: National average gas price jumps 12 cents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the City of Syracuse is $3.58. That's a drop of 6 cents from last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.92, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.63, up 3 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Clay, NY
Clay, NY
cnycentral.com

SPD discusses fentanyl made to look like candy, gun violence, and pink police badges

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed fentanyl that looks like candy, gun violence, and the pink badges the officers are wearing this month. Watch the video...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville school superintendent arrested and charged with DUI

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville School District superintendent, Jason Thomson was arrested Friday night and charged with driving while intoxicated said Baldwinsville Police Department. Police said, Thomson had a blood alcohol level greater than .08% and failed to utilize turn signals. Additionally, he had no front license plate. Earlier in...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Friday Night Lights Oct. 7

SYRACUSE — Another great night in Section III for Friday Night Lights sponsored by our good friends at Connors & Ferris. *Correction from the show, F-M beat Whiteboro 40-14. not 33-14.
SYRACUSE, NY

