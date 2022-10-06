SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the City of Syracuse is $3.58. That's a drop of 6 cents from last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.92, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.63, up 3 cents since last Monday.

