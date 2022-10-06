Read full article on original website
AAA: National average gas price jumps 12 cents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the City of Syracuse is $3.58. That's a drop of 6 cents from last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.92, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.63, up 3 cents since last Monday.
CNY's O'scugnizzo Pizzeria getting national attention for unique 'upside down' pizza
UTICA, N.Y. — A Central New York pizzeria has been getting national attention lately for its unique style of pizza. At O’scugnizzo Pizzeria in Utica, the same family has been making ‘upside down’ pizza for more than 100 years. O’scugnizzo is the second oldest family-owned pizzeria...
Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
Syracuse Fire Department celebrates 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department is kicking off its 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The first event was held at the Salt City Market on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to announce the week's events. Safety demonstrations were put on by firefighters, along with...
SPD discusses fentanyl made to look like candy, gun violence, and pink police badges
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed fentanyl that looks like candy, gun violence, and the pink badges the officers are wearing this month. Watch the video...
Tips from students led to DWI arrest of Baldwinsville superintendent, police say
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — UPDATE -- The Baldwinsville Board of Education went to an executive session after calling a meeting Monday evening. Baldwinsville Police confirmed Monday that it was student tips that led to the arrest of the school district’s superintendent for drunk driving. Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck...
Syracuse football's most highly anticipated game this weekend will boost local businesses
Syracuse, N.Y. — This Saturday #18 Syracuse will take on # 15 North Carolina State in the highest-ranked football matchup here in Syracuse since 1998. Fans and local businesses are preparing for the highly anticipated game during a special weekend on Syracuse’s campus--family weekend. Bill Nester, owner of...
Annual Out of Darkness walk held to raise money for suicide and mental health awareness
Liverpool, N.Y. — The Out of Darkness walk in Liverpool has been happening for about tow decades with thousand of dollars reached each year for suicide and mental health awareness. In 2020, just under 46,000 Americans died by suicide, the 12th leading cause of death in the United States.
19th Syracuse International Film Festival honoring greatest films, including local one
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 19th annual Syracuse International Film Festival starts this Wednesday in Syracuse, across multiple locations in the city. The festival runs through Saturday and invites all film enthusiasts to enjoy the different films being shown. This year’s festival will feature 33 elite long and short-form films...
Baldwinsville school superintendent arrested and charged with DUI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville School District superintendent, Jason Thomson was arrested Friday night and charged with driving while intoxicated said Baldwinsville Police Department. Police said, Thomson had a blood alcohol level greater than .08% and failed to utilize turn signals. Additionally, he had no front license plate. Earlier in...
Baldwinsville superintendent arrested after homecoming football game, charged with DWI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson was arrested last night and charged with driving while intoxicated according to the Baldwinsville police after the school's homecoming game. Prior to the arrest, Thomson was crowd surfing in the student section during the football game. Photos and videos of this quickly...
People react to Baldwinsville superintendent 'crowd-surfing' at homecoming football game
Baldwinsville, N.Y — The TikTok video shows Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson crowd surfing face-down in the student section at the school's football game Friday night. “I was stunned that there was an adult that was crowd surfing with a bunch of kids," said Chris Perna. "And...
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Oct. 7
SYRACUSE — Another great night in Section III for Friday Night Lights sponsored by our good friends at Connors & Ferris. *Correction from the show, F-M beat Whiteboro 40-14. not 33-14.
