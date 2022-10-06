Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass
WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WJLA
2 teens, 3 adults shot in 3 separate shootings in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police reported three separate shootings in Washington Sunday. At 2:49 p.m., police tweeted that a teen had been shot in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue at 15th Street SE. Police confirmed that the teen was conscious and breathing when found. A lookout was issued...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Child seriously injured after being accidentally shot with pellet gun in McLean
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by another juvenile over the weekend in McLean, Virginia. Fairfax County police said they responded to the report of an accidental shooting in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
popville.com
Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm
“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
WJLA
'Hellbent on escaping': Suspects caught after Bladensburg, Md. officer-involved shooting
BLADENSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating what began as a suspicious incident shortly before midnight and ended with a police-involved shooting in Prince George's County. Dispatch received a call at 11:51 p.m. Sunday about two men who were wearing ski masks and acting suspiciously in the 5100 block...
WLTX.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Maryland restaurant turns himself in
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend
Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
WJLA
Man charged for fatally beating, stabbing stepson in Upper Marlboro: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police have charged a man in connection with Friday's murder of his stepson in Prince George's County, according to a release. Jamie Porras, 68, is accused of beating and stabbing Kelly McClary, 53, at a home in Upper Marlboro. On October 7, 2022,...
WJLA
Man attempts to light self on fire as police clear homeless camp in farmers' market space
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police detained a man late Saturday after officers said he tried to light himself on fire as they tried to clear a camp of homeless people from under the Jones Falls Expressway. Police said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at East Saratoga and North...
WJLA
7 people from 6 states arrested after climate crisis activists blocked Beltway traffic
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Seven people from six different states were arrested after climate crisis activists blocked traffic on the Inner Loop of the Beltway Monday morning, demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency. More than 10 people wearing neon vests were sitting in the road and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
1 injured after Montgomery County crash ends in entrapment: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A collision ended with one person being trapped inside a vehicle in Montgomery County late Sunday evening, officials said. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Muncaster Mill Road near Bowie Mill Road in the Rockville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer.
WJLA
3-vehicle Md. crash involving TruGreen truck sends 1 to hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was pinned inside of a TruGreen work truck in Montgomery County, Md., following a three-vehicle collision, according to officials. The crash also involved a car and an HVAC van. The incident happened on Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road at approximately 8:40...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Virginia Task Force 1 returns home after Hurricane Ian relief mission
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia Task Force 1 returned home Monday afternoon after helping Floridians recover from the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian. The crew landed around 1:30 p.m. 7News was in Fairfax County, Va. where dozens of folks greeted the crew with a warm 'welcome back' and signs.
WJLA
1 injured by vehicle that rolled off tow truck in Montgomery Village: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was injured in Montgomery Village, Md. on Monday after a vehicle rolled off a tow truck and struck a pedestrian, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer. The incident happened in the 19500 block of Tiber Court near...
DC police looking to identify suspects who placed skimming device
WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C. The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
World Sight Day: Blind 21-year-old woman piloting plane across the US
MESA, Ariz. — Kaiya Armstrong may have lost her sight as a teen, but she’s not going to let that get in the way of her passion for flying. Around 9 a.m. on Oct. 7, Armstrong lifted off from Phoenix, Arizona, in her Cessna 172 bound for Washington, D.C. During the next six days, she will be taking off and landing at multiple airports while navigating each leg all without using her eyes, according to KTVK.
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in Fairfax crash Sunday morning, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday after a crash on West Ox Road, Fairfax County police said. The incident happened on West Ox Road near Legato Road in Fairfax. The pedestrian was pronounced dead, authorities said. The vehicle involved in the fatal collision remained at...
New Report Reveals Uninhabitable Units, Shocking Incompetence at D.C. Public Housing Authority
The worst landlord in Washington, D.C., might be the district itself. That's according to a damning new federal audit of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) that criticized the authority for failing to provide "decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents" at the 8,084 public housing units it operates.
Comments / 0