ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2 teens, 3 adults shot in 3 separate shootings in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police reported three separate shootings in Washington Sunday. At 2:49 p.m., police tweeted that a teen had been shot in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue at 15th Street SE. Police confirmed that the teen was conscious and breathing when found. A lookout was issued...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm

“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#D C#Violent Crime#Wisconsin Avenue Nw
NBC Washington

DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend

Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
CLINTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

1 injured after Montgomery County crash ends in entrapment: Officials

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A collision ended with one person being trapped inside a vehicle in Montgomery County late Sunday evening, officials said. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Muncaster Mill Road near Bowie Mill Road in the Rockville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

3-vehicle Md. crash involving TruGreen truck sends 1 to hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was pinned inside of a TruGreen work truck in Montgomery County, Md., following a three-vehicle collision, according to officials. The crash also involved a car and an HVAC van. The incident happened on Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road at approximately 8:40...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC police looking to identify suspects who placed skimming device

WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C. The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
WASHINGTON, DC
WHIO Dayton

World Sight Day: Blind 21-year-old woman piloting plane across the US

MESA, Ariz. — Kaiya Armstrong may have lost her sight as a teen, but she’s not going to let that get in the way of her passion for flying. Around 9 a.m. on Oct. 7, Armstrong lifted off from Phoenix, Arizona, in her Cessna 172 bound for Washington, D.C. During the next six days, she will be taking off and landing at multiple airports while navigating each leg all without using her eyes, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
WJLA

Pedestrian killed in Fairfax crash Sunday morning, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday after a crash on West Ox Road, Fairfax County police said. The incident happened on West Ox Road near Legato Road in Fairfax. The pedestrian was pronounced dead, authorities said. The vehicle involved in the fatal collision remained at...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy