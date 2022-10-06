MESA, Ariz. — Kaiya Armstrong may have lost her sight as a teen, but she’s not going to let that get in the way of her passion for flying. Around 9 a.m. on Oct. 7, Armstrong lifted off from Phoenix, Arizona, in her Cessna 172 bound for Washington, D.C. During the next six days, she will be taking off and landing at multiple airports while navigating each leg all without using her eyes, according to KTVK.

