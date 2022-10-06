ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Shriners Children's Open alternate Tano Goya missed breakfast, teed off with the wrong shoes, opens with a 68 in Las Vegas

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1gBN_0iPA7eNg00
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Withdrawals happen just about every week on the PGA Tour. Sometimes a golfer will pull out on a Tuesday, giving possible alternates time to prepare.

Other times, for a variety of reasons, a WD may come the morning of the first round. Sometimes they happen just minutes before a tee time. This can make life a little more interesting for those on the precipice of a Tour start.

Take Argentina’s Tano Goya. When he played in the Fortinet Championship three weeks ago, it was his first PGA Tour start in eight years. This week, he was the first alternate in Vegas, and, well, let’s let him tell the rest of the story.

“It was weird because I had the feeling that I was going to get in somehow. Obviously yesterday I heard that Matt Kuchar was struggling with his knee, so I was like maybe I have a chance. He was playing in the afternoon, but I have to be here early.

SHRINERS: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

“I get here at like 5:30 in the morning. I didn’t hear anything, so I was like, okay, I’m going to take my time. I went to the track to have a warmup, so I was taking my time there.

“All of a sudden, my caddie called me saying like Peter Malnati was like ten minutes ago and couldn’t see him. I said, I saw him in the gym. I saw him in the track. So I was like he’s here. I’m not sure, maybe that’s wrong information or something.”

“Then all of a sudden, I was like ‘Just in case, I’m going to get ready’. So I put my clothes on, and they called me saying, you’re up in two minutes. So I didn’t have time to have breakfast, didn’t have time to put my shoes on. I hit the first tee shot with my trainers. It was funny, no practice at all or anything.”

Goya got the call at 7 a.m. local time, two minutes before he was needed on the tee box alongside Austin Cook and Zac Blair.

Goya started on the 10th hole and says he was finally able to get changed into his golf shoes on the 10th fairway. He then birdied Nos. 13, 16 and 17 to make the turn in 3 under. He bogeyed the second and birdied the ninth, his last hole of the day, to sign for a 68.

“I was confident that I was going to get in. So I did a great preparation Tuesday and Wednesday, and I felt good about my game. So I hit it pretty good today. Only one mistake that I hit it into the desert on, I think No. 2 or 3. Other than that, I played pretty consistent, pretty solid.”

A second alternate, Kevin Roy, also got in the field when Kuchar ultimately withdrew.

Good thing Roya set that alarm clock so early.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Channel

Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win

Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos

Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Roy
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
Golf.com

Tiger Woods back doing Tiger Woods things at his Pebble Beach par-3 course

Tiger Woods was spotted putting on a show at a new par-3 course on Saturday. That might not normally be news, but this wasn’t any run-of-the-mill short course designed by a no-name architect. Instead, it was The Hay, a much-ballyhooed new par-3 course at storied Pebble Beach Golf Links,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shriners Children#Wd#Espn
Golf.com

‘I’ll take the blame’: Tom Kim and Joe Skovron are quickly becoming TV gold

It might not have looked like it Saturday, but this week is just the second time Tom Kim and caddie Joe Skovron have worked together. Golf Channel cameras and mics caught a pretty interesting exchange between the pair as Kim was getting ready to play his second shot on the par-5 9th during the third round of the Shriners Children’s Open.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Never seen that’: Pro hits 56-yard drive but next shot is even weirder

It’s not every day you see a Tour pro hit a 56-yard tee shot, but in Ashun Wu’s case the shot that followed his bunt of a drive was even more bizarre still. The setting: the second round of the DP World Tour’s Open de España, at Club de Campo Villa, in Madrid, earlier this week. The hole: the par-4, 448-yard 16th. When Wu — a 37-year-old pro from China — arrived on the tee, he was already having an adventurous round, carding five birdies on the front side for a three-under 33 before giving four of those strokes back with consecutive double-bogeys on 12 and 13.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to gross Notre Dame hot dog

They say that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas and we can all hope that’s true for the Fighting Irish Domer Dogs that are being served at Allegiant Stadium today as Notre Dame takes on BYU there. BYU sports writer Sean Walker shared a photo of the Domer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy