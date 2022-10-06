ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Euro 2024: A guide to Northern Ireland's qualifying group

Northern Ireland fans have not had a lot to smile about recently but even the most pessimistic member of the Green and White Army will have found it hard not to crack a smile at Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifying draw. In summary, despite being in pot five it could have...
FIFA
BBC

Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall

An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Prince and Princess of Wales take over Radio 1 Newsbeat

The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken over BBC Newsbeat to present a mental health special. The royals have become reporters, visiting Radio 1's Live Lounge to hear the experiences of four guests. They spoke about the importance of opening up and building a "toolbox" to help you deal...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy