Ector County, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Kermit Junior High student caught with knife on campus

KERMIT, Texas — A Kermit Junior High Student was caught with a knife on campus Thursday. According to Kermit ISD, students told their teacher that a classmate had the weapon. When administration questioned the student, they were found to have a small folding knife. No one was injured in...
KERMIT, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, smashes phone, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home after a breakup. Timothy Biersdorfer, 17, has been charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief.  According to an affidavit, on October 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home after a girl and her […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested in Walmart theft that left employee injured

MPD still trying to identify second suspect MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he and an unidentified woman were allegedly caught on camera stealing a basket full of groceries from Walmart and assaulting an employee trying to prevent the theft. David Betancourt, 57, has been charged with Robbery.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 accused of stealing phones from Walmart

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 1, the women pictured below stole two Apple iPhone 12s from Walmart on the north side of town. Investigators said one woman distracted an electronic department […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MISD bus intercepted after student makes threat

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released information on a student threat made on a bus Monday morning. According to the district, around 8:30 a.m., a Midland High School student made a threat while on a school bus. MISD police responded to the scene, intercepted the bus and cleared...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

18-year-old accused of assaulting girlfriend ‘constantly’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Dylan Luna, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on October 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 1700 block of W 13th Street to investigate […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 teens accused of breaking into vehicles

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two more Odessa teens were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they were allegedly caught on camera breaking into vehicles. Alejandro Henderson, 17, has been charged with three counts of auto burglary. A 15-year-old, who was not identified by police, was also arrested in connection with the three break-ins.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man found hiding in hotel charged with multiple burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera breaking into cars and a home late last month. Donny Casarez has been charged with four counts of Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Burglary of a Habitation. Jail records indicate he was also picked up […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ABET accreditation pushed back for UTPB engineering students

MIDLAND, Texas — Electrical and chemical engineering majors at University of Texas Permian Basin held a meeting with the school president and dean to discuss why their Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology accreditation was delayed by a year. According to both students and the school president, the two...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged after girlfriend says she was assaulted yet again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Churches gather for Healing Parade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

