Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
Kermit Junior High student caught with knife on campus
KERMIT, Texas — A Kermit Junior High Student was caught with a knife on campus Thursday. According to Kermit ISD, students told their teacher that a classmate had the weapon. When administration questioned the student, they were found to have a small folding knife. No one was injured in...
Teen breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, smashes phone, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home after a breakup. Timothy Biersdorfer, 17, has been charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief. According to an affidavit, on October 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home after a girl and her […]
One arrested in Walmart theft that left employee injured
MPD still trying to identify second suspect MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he and an unidentified woman were allegedly caught on camera stealing a basket full of groceries from Walmart and assaulting an employee trying to prevent the theft. David Betancourt, 57, has been charged with Robbery. […]
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
Man accused of stealing thousands from local check cashing business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after investigators said they allegedly cashed checks at a local business even though the bank said there was no money in the account to cover the cost. Jason Maldonado, 38, has been charged with Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Antwoine Wright, […]
2 accused of stealing phones from Walmart
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 1, the women pictured below stole two Apple iPhone 12s from Walmart on the north side of town. Investigators said one woman distracted an electronic department […]
MISD bus intercepted after student makes threat
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released information on a student threat made on a bus Monday morning. According to the district, around 8:30 a.m., a Midland High School student made a threat while on a school bus. MISD police responded to the scene, intercepted the bus and cleared...
18-year-old accused of assaulting girlfriend ‘constantly’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Dylan Luna, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 1700 block of W 13th Street to investigate […]
2 teens accused of breaking into vehicles
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two more Odessa teens were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they were allegedly caught on camera breaking into vehicles. Alejandro Henderson, 17, has been charged with three counts of auto burglary. A 15-year-old, who was not identified by police, was also arrested in connection with the three break-ins. According to […]
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
Man found hiding in hotel charged with multiple burglaries
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera breaking into cars and a home late last month. Donny Casarez has been charged with four counts of Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Burglary of a Habitation. Jail records indicate he was also picked up […]
Man sentenced to 60 years for aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest. Roberto Franco's sentence was enhanced because of four prior felony convictions. According to prior reporting by NewsWest 9,...
'Silent Witnesses' raise awareness of domestic violence at Ector County Courthouse
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Courthouse is currently home to a sobering exhibit. Eight "Silent Witnesses" have been set up around the building thanks to the Crisis Center of West Texas. These wooden cutouts tell the stories of eight West Texas women who were killed by their...
Odessa resident wants to inspire people with disabilities through gaming
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Caleb Griffiths was 18-years-old when he was diagnosed with a tumor on one of his eyes. The tumor left him legally blind, but it ignited a passion for videos games. Griffiths was told by doctors that he didn’t have anything wrong with his eye, but when the...
ABET accreditation pushed back for UTPB engineering students
MIDLAND, Texas — Electrical and chemical engineering majors at University of Texas Permian Basin held a meeting with the school president and dean to discuss why their Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology accreditation was delayed by a year. According to both students and the school president, the two...
Odessa man charged after girlfriend says she was assaulted yet again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building […]
Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
