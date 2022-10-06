ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Mets’ Buck Showalter Addressed Joe Musgrove’s Ear Check

The New York Mets endured playoff elimination in a win-or-go-home Game 3 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Mets manager Buck Showalter, skeptical of the nearly spotless pitching performance from Padres starter Joe Musgrove, elected to request a substance check on the 29-year-old veteran. However, this was no regular substance check. As expected, Musgrove’s hands and glove were examined. But crew chief umpire Alfonso Marquez wasn’t done there. Per request of Showalter and the Mets dugout, Musgrove’s ears were also checked with Marquez seen rubbing both in efforts of inspection.
QUEENS, NY
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mariners Troll Blue Jays With Drake Video After Stunning Series Win

The Mariners enjoyed one dance at the expense of the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. Seattle punched its ticket to the American League divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over Toronto. The visiting M’s trailed the Jays 8-1 in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series but scored nine runs between the sixth and ninth innings to end the season of the AL’s fourth seed.
SEATTLE, WA
