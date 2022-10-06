The New York Mets endured playoff elimination in a win-or-go-home Game 3 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Mets manager Buck Showalter, skeptical of the nearly spotless pitching performance from Padres starter Joe Musgrove, elected to request a substance check on the 29-year-old veteran. However, this was no regular substance check. As expected, Musgrove’s hands and glove were examined. But crew chief umpire Alfonso Marquez wasn’t done there. Per request of Showalter and the Mets dugout, Musgrove’s ears were also checked with Marquez seen rubbing both in efforts of inspection.

