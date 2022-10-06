ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA

Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
susquehannastyle.com

6 Spots for Fall Sippin'

Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Rats dumped in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton, Dauphin County, are trying to figure out who dumped a large number of rats. Officers were called to the 800 block of North Front Street around 1:15 p.m. Thursday and found the animals. Though authorities do not know where the rats came from,...
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Update: Route 30 now reopened

Update: Both route 30 East and West are now open. Part of route 30 in Lancaster County is closed right now because of a crash. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. At Route 30 and Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Route 30 East is closed, and one lane...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Bicycle sharing program launches in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you want to ride a bike in Harrisburg but don't own one, you're in luck. Transportation officials and the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation on Monday announced the launch of the SusqueCycle Regional Bike Share Program. All you have to do is download a smartphone app, rent...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash closes roads in Dauphin County

Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Blue Ball Machine bringing new classics to WPE Lancaster

MANHEIM, Pa. -- Equipment from SawStop, Kreg Tool and JET Tool will be presented at the Classic Machines Pavilion of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster by Blue Ball Machine. The regional distributor of woodworking machinery plans to demonstrate SawStop’s patented safety system that stops spinning blade on contact with skin, minimizing a potentially life-altering injury to a mere scratch.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

