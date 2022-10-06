Read full article on original website
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
abc27.com
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time but no one was injured. The cause...
Dynamite truck explodes at Pa. quarry, leaving several injured
This story has been updated to reflect corrected information from police around 8 p.m. Monday. An explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County has left at least two people injured. Schuylkill County emergency dispatch confirmed that a dynamite truck at Summit Quarry in Joliett exploded this morning, leading to at least...
WGAL
Rats dumped in Steelton
STEELTON, Pa. — Police in Steelton, Dauphin County, are trying to figure out who dumped a large number of rats. Officers were called to the 800 block of North Front Street around 1:15 p.m. Thursday and found the animals. Though authorities do not know where the rats came from,...
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
Police cancel alert telling residents to ‘shelter in place’ in Cumberland County
Update 4:30 p.m.: Police have canceled this alert. No additional details were released. North Middleton Township police are asking residents in the 100 and 200 blocks of Regal View to shelter in place or vacate the area due to an ongoing incident. Police, who issued the warning just before 3...
WGAL
Update: Route 30 now reopened
Update: Both route 30 East and West are now open. Part of route 30 in Lancaster County is closed right now because of a crash. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. At Route 30 and Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Route 30 East is closed, and one lane...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
WGAL
Bicycle sharing program launches in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you want to ride a bike in Harrisburg but don't own one, you're in luck. Transportation officials and the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation on Monday announced the launch of the SusqueCycle Regional Bike Share Program. All you have to do is download a smartphone app, rent...
Chugging beer, downing doughnuts: It’s Harrisburg’s .5k race
It’s the race “for the rest of us”. Instead of the typical 5-kilometer race, which is equivalent to about 3.1 miles. The participants of this race in Harrisburg Saturday only had to traverse a third of a mile, or roughly 1,640 feet to reach the finish line.
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Pennsylvania
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
WGAL
Crash closes roads in Dauphin County
Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Blue Ball Machine bringing new classics to WPE Lancaster
MANHEIM, Pa. -- Equipment from SawStop, Kreg Tool and JET Tool will be presented at the Classic Machines Pavilion of Wood Pro Expo Lancaster by Blue Ball Machine. The regional distributor of woodworking machinery plans to demonstrate SawStop’s patented safety system that stops spinning blade on contact with skin, minimizing a potentially life-altering injury to a mere scratch.
