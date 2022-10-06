Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers
Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
theclintoncourier.net
How to Find the Best Restaurants in Mississippi
It’s important to know how to find the best restaurant in Mississippi, whether you’re a guest or a local. This calls for you to take certain measures so that you don’t end up with remorse after choosing a restaurant that ends up being expensive but low quality. Read on to see some of the tips you can use to find the best restaurant in Mississippi and improve your dining experience.
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 installment of Cruisin’ the Coast was a cruise like no other. “Each year it continues to grow and get bigger,” said one attendee. This massive event offered many people the opportunity to catch up with loved ones and even introduce people to someone new who also shares a love for cars.
WAPT
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
Baby rescued after being abandoned in Mississippi woods by teenage mother who gave birth in bathroom
Police say a newborn baby has been rescued after being abandoned in the Mississippi woods by the baby’s teenage mother. WLBT News in Jackson reports that the 15-year-old mother gave birth to the baby in the bathroom of her house and then took the baby outside and left him abandoned in nearby woods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
vicksburgnews.com
Warbird flyover supporting United Way of West Central Mississippi happening Thursday
The Southern Heritage Air Foundation along with the North American Trainer Association is proud to support The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Dine and Stroll the Old Mississippi River Bridge: Supper on the ‘Sip 2022. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the gates to the SOLD OUT Event will...
WLOX
Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Family members tell us he was shot by a police officer outside the Family Dollar on Pass...
wtva.com
West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man
WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department. He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag...
Mississippi Day Care Worker Fired For Scaring Kids In Halloween Mask
One video depicts a worker wearing a “Scream” mask and shouting “clean up” while chasing a child around a classroom.
wtva.com
No injuries in Starkville fire
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
Low water levels at Mississippi River affect farmers, soon your wallet
TUNICA, MS. — Prices at the grocery store could increase if the Mississippi River water levels continue to drop and cause havoc for farmers. As FOX13 found out, moving the grain alone has been a challenge and as long as that continues the tougher it could be for all of us at the store.
Updated SBLive Mississippi Power 10, Class-by-Class Rankings (Oct. 10)
JACKSON — Here's a look at this week's Power 10 and Class-by-Class Rankings for the State of Mississippi. SBLIVE POWER 10 RANKINGS1. Brandon (6-0)Last week: Beat Petal 32-7This week: at Meridian (2-3)2. Ocean Springs (6-0)Last week: Beat Biloxi 48-28This week: Hosts Pascagoula (2-4)3. Picayune ...
Comments / 0