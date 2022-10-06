ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Harry Styles can absolutely stripe it off the tee

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP)

Not only would Harry Styles steal your girl, but he could probably steal your money on the golf course.

The Grammy award winner and star of the newly released ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was captured on video teeing it up in Chicago this week.

We’ve seen countless celebrity swings over the years — some good, some bad — but Styles’ swing has to be near the top of the list.

The takeaway is a bit funky, but his action from the top through impact is as good as it gets when it comes to amateur golfers.

And nobody can complain about a perfect butter-cut down the middle of the fairway.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

