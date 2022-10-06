Watch: Harry Styles can absolutely stripe it off the tee

Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP)

Not only would Harry Styles steal your girl, but he could probably steal your money on the golf course.

The Grammy award winner and star of the newly released ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was captured on video teeing it up in Chicago this week.

We’ve seen countless celebrity swings over the years — some good, some bad — but Styles’ swing has to be near the top of the list.

The takeaway is a bit funky, but his action from the top through impact is as good as it gets when it comes to amateur golfers.

And nobody can complain about a perfect butter-cut down the middle of the fairway.