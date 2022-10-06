ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Avondale Shipyard rebranded, reopened after several setbacks

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — The former Avondale Shipyards, where thousands of people once worked to build warships for the U.S. Navy, has now been relaunched as a new manufacturing and trans-shipment hub called Avondale Global Gateway. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards joined officials with T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based...
AVONDALE, LA
MySanAntonio

Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations...
FLORIDA STATE
MySanAntonio

Sen. Ted Cruz called out by Kacey Musgraves at Austin City Limits

Fans of Kacey Musgraves may have noticed a new lyric added to her song "High Horse" during her Sunday night headlining set at Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter took a moment during her performance to call out a well-known senator from her home state of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hemphill, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Kountze, TX
City
Nederland, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Atascocita, TX
City
Centerville, TX
State
Texas State
City
Jasper, TX
City
Silsbee, TX
City
Lumberton, TX
City
Woodville, TX
City
Vidor, TX
City
La Porte, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Alvin, TX
City
Lovelady, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy