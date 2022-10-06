ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Bicyclist hit and killed on Chef Menteur Highway Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic fatality after a bicyclist was hit and killed by oncoming traffic on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday morning. According to police, the adult male bicyclist was going northbound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive when a Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound entered the intersection and struck the bicyclist.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Heads Up Nola, a campaign on the importance of bike helmets

NEW ORLEANS — Oral Surgery Services in Metairie and Northlake Oral & Facial Surgery in Mandeville are launching the first Heads Up Nola Campaign to bring awareness on the importance of wearing a bike helmet. Cyclists who sign the pledge to wear a bike helmet have a chance to...
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Area#City
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for missing woman

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating an adult woman who has been reported missing. According to police, Brandy Ann Melerine, 46, was reported missing on Oct. 7 when the reporting person visited Melerine's residence and found the door open and Melerine not there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Tulane University announces partnership with LCMC Health

NEW ORLEANS — LCMC Health and Tulane University announced on Monday a new partnership to bring community health care and academic medicine together. Upon approval of the proposed partnership, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will be acquired from HCA Healthcare and will join LCMC Health.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Lower humidity, breezy, not as warm this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front has brought us more pleasant weather!. Today is not as warm as the past few days with highs 82-86 degrees. There is low humidity and a bit of a breeze, making it feel nicer. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-15 mph, with the lakefront and coastal waters up to 20 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WDSU

Rain chances return later this week

NEW ORLEANS — We're enjoying nice weather today, but changes are coming to the forecast for the middle of the week!. Today is similar to Sunday - comfortably warm with highs in the low 80s, sunshine and a breeze. Tonight, lows will be 51-67 degrees. Skies will be clear.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tulane Earns Convincing 24-9 Home Win over East Carolina

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane football team (5-1, 2-0 AAC) used a career passing effort from quarterbackMichael Pratt and a defense that continues to limit the opposition to defeat visiting East Carolina University (3-3, 1-2 AAC) by a 24-9 score on Saturday at Yulman Stadium. After missing the last...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy