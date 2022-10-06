Read full article on original website
WDSU
Bicyclist hit and killed on Chef Menteur Highway Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic fatality after a bicyclist was hit and killed by oncoming traffic on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday morning. According to police, the adult male bicyclist was going northbound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive when a Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound entered the intersection and struck the bicyclist.
WDSU
French Quarter neighbors wake up to multiple car break-ins Monday morning
After almost two dozen cars were broken into on Sunday during the Saints game, New Orleans neighbors in the French Quarter woke up to another series of break-ins on Monday morning. Neighbors on Governor Nicholls Street say five cars were broken into around 3:55 a.m., in less than two minutes.
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
WDSU
Boat sinks on Saturday morning in the Gulf of Mexico, 3 passengers not rescued until Sunday
EMPIRE, La. — The Coast Guard has announced that they rescued three boaters fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. According to reports, a 24-foot center console boat reportedly sank at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday morning, stranding three people without communication devices about 25 miles away from Empire, Louisiana.
WDSU
1 killed and 2 injured in Plaquemines Parish boating accident Saturday
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating accident that killed one and injured two on Oct. 8. According to reports, an 18-foot-vessel struck a rock jetty with three occupants on board around 8:45 p.m. As result, the three...
WDSU
NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
WDSU
Heads Up Nola, a campaign on the importance of bike helmets
NEW ORLEANS — Oral Surgery Services in Metairie and Northlake Oral & Facial Surgery in Mandeville are launching the first Heads Up Nola Campaign to bring awareness on the importance of wearing a bike helmet. Cyclists who sign the pledge to wear a bike helmet have a chance to...
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing woman
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating an adult woman who has been reported missing. According to police, Brandy Ann Melerine, 46, was reported missing on Oct. 7 when the reporting person visited Melerine's residence and found the door open and Melerine not there.
WDSU
16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
WDSU
Tulane University announces partnership with LCMC Health
NEW ORLEANS — LCMC Health and Tulane University announced on Monday a new partnership to bring community health care and academic medicine together. Upon approval of the proposed partnership, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will be acquired from HCA Healthcare and will join LCMC Health.
WDSU
Lower humidity, breezy, not as warm this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — A cold front has brought us more pleasant weather!. Today is not as warm as the past few days with highs 82-86 degrees. There is low humidity and a bit of a breeze, making it feel nicer. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-15 mph, with the lakefront and coastal waters up to 20 mph.
WDSU
Rain chances return later this week
NEW ORLEANS — We're enjoying nice weather today, but changes are coming to the forecast for the middle of the week!. Today is similar to Sunday - comfortably warm with highs in the low 80s, sunshine and a breeze. Tonight, lows will be 51-67 degrees. Skies will be clear.
WDSU
Tulane Earns Convincing 24-9 Home Win over East Carolina
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane football team (5-1, 2-0 AAC) used a career passing effort from quarterbackMichael Pratt and a defense that continues to limit the opposition to defeat visiting East Carolina University (3-3, 1-2 AAC) by a 24-9 score on Saturday at Yulman Stadium. After missing the last...
