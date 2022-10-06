Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo parents say more services are needed for kids with special needs
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - More than 90,000 students with autism received special education services this past school year, that’s according to the Texas Education Agency. However, as signs of autism can appear by age two to three years of age, a community member wanted to make sure to create special education services for those young children.
kgns.tv
Allie’s Bird Project offers support for Laredo families in the NICU
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and one organization is doing all it can to give a big hug to families that find themselves in a tough position with their newborns. Tens of thousands of families across the United States are devastated each year...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo changes venue of political forum
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo’s political forums have been moved from TAMIU to Laredo College. The new venue is at the Falcon Executive Conference Center at the Laredo College Yeary Library. The dates and time will remain the same which is on Oct. 11, 12, and...
kgns.tv
Laredo Man hospitalized for laceration to the back
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is sent to the hospital after a fight in downtown Laredo. The incident happened at around midnight on Sunday at the 1800 block of Iturbide Street near the El Cuatro Park. Laredo Police were not able to provide many details on this incident, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning its the start of the week and many have the day off and no class today due to Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day . If you are one of those who follows in that category well let me tell you its going to be a warm and pleasant day to be outdoors.
kgns.tv
Band of the Week: Martin Tigers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Martin band is gearing up for the UIL Marching Band contest next weekend!. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Coach Sanchez celebrates 20th season at United High School
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This is Coach David Sanchez’ 20th season as a Head Coach at his Alma Matter United high. Gilberto Obregon sat down with him to talk about his time at United High. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Postal Service Looking to Increase Rates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You might be seeing higher prices at the post office soon. The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation. First class stamps would cost three cents more and mailing a postcard would increase by four cents. The agency is also looking to increase fees for P.O. box rentals, money orders, and insurance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Last chance to register to vote!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you are planning to take part in the November elections, time is running out on your chance to register. Dozens of candidates running for offices in Laredo and Webb County, so if you want to make your voice heard, you still have time to sign up.
kgns.tv
Two vehicle accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle car accident is reported in north Laredo. The accident happened at around 3:50 p.m. near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. A pickup truck and a cruiser vehicle collided in the middle lane. Motorists who drive through the area are being asked to avoid the...
kgns.tv
Armed man arrested after stand-off with authorities in Central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a serious altercation in central Laredo. The incident happened on Saturday morning at the 4100 block of San Francisco. Police and other law enforcement agencies were called out to a stand off with an armed man. The call came in...
kgns.tv
Laredoans weigh in on Columbus Day vs Indigenous Peoples’ Day debate
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Columbus Day is a federal holiday that has been in place for several decades; however, controversy has surged on whether we should cancel the holiday or rename it. It’s an ongoing debate that has been gaining traction across the nation. In some cities and states they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents catch two brothers trying to get it to the country illegally. When agents checked the two men’s records agents found they were connected to a dangerous criminal organization. Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno were found to be allegedly affiliated with the Sureño...
kgns.tv
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
Comments / 0