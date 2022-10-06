Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
zip06.com
North Haven High School Sports Hall of Fame Inducting Seven All-Time Greats
The North Haven High School (NHHS) Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducting the members of its Class of 2020 this week. The induction ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on March 28, 2020, but was canceled one week prior as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will now be held as a brunch at the Wallingford Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The inductees are Chris Conte, Marino Crocco, Jennifer Cruver, Thomas Drury, Marilyn Gillo, Marian Rockwell, and Jennie Setaro.
zip06.com
Tech Upgrades Get BOS Approval
The Board of Selectmen (BOS) approved three new expenditures at a town meeting on Oct. 5, including two technological upgrades related to town operations and information access. Funds for the approved upgrades will be allocated from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) reserve, totaling $85,000 in spending. The...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Raises Record to 9-0; Field Hockey Edges Out Westbrook-Old Lyme
The Old Saybrook boys’ soccer team improved to 9-0 on the season after winning all three of its games last week. The Rams notched victories versus Morgan, Cromwell, Norwich Free Academy to stay undefeated for the 2022 campaign. Old Saybrook started off last week by earning a 2-1 road...
zip06.com
Lacourciere Throws Six TDs as Valley-Old Lyme Rolls to Victory; Field Hockey, Girls’ Soccer Keep Going Strong
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team hosted the Coventry-Windham Tech-Bolton-Lyman co-op squad for a Saturday afternoon contest at Old Lyme High School on Oct. 8. The Warriors won the game by the final score of 57-6 to improve their overall record to 4-0 on the season. VR-OL scored the...
zip06.com
Westbrook Girls’ Soccer Picks Up Some Points; Field Hockey Grabs Win Against Somers-Rockville
The Westbrook girls’ soccer team had a nice week on the field that saw the Knights pick up a few points by notching a win and a tie. The Knights claimed a win over Amistad, earned a draw versus North Branford/Hale-Ray, and then took a loss to Portland in last week’s contests, moving the team’s overall record to 3-7-1 on the year.
zip06.com
Sybil Creek Bridge Closure Starts Oct. 17
Residents living in areas of Branford who regularly traverse Indian Neck’s Sybil Creek Bridge are going to have to plan to add some time to their commute. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, the state will shut down the bridge for a deck replacement anticipated to last 14 days. On Friday,...
zip06.com
East Haven Football Drops Contest to Foran; Volleyball Team Takes a Few Defeats
The East Haven football team traveled to Milford to take on Foran for an SCC Tier 3 clash on Oct. 7. The Yellowjackets took a 42-8 defeat versus the Lions and are now 2-3 overall on the season with a record of 1-1 in the division. Foran improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SCC Tier 3 with the win.
