ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

North Haven High School Sports Hall of Fame Inducting Seven All-Time Greats

The North Haven High School (NHHS) Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducting the members of its Class of 2020 this week. The induction ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on March 28, 2020, but was canceled one week prior as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will now be held as a brunch at the Wallingford Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The inductees are Chris Conte, Marino Crocco, Jennifer Cruver, Thomas Drury, Marilyn Gillo, Marian Rockwell, and Jennie Setaro.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Tech Upgrades Get BOS Approval

The Board of Selectmen (BOS) approved three new expenditures at a town meeting on Oct. 5, including two technological upgrades related to town operations and information access. Funds for the approved upgrades will be allocated from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) reserve, totaling $85,000 in spending. The...
ESSEX, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branford, CT
Branford, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
zip06.com

Sybil Creek Bridge Closure Starts Oct. 17

Residents living in areas of Branford who regularly traverse Indian Neck’s Sybil Creek Bridge are going to have to plan to add some time to their commute. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, the state will shut down the bridge for a deck replacement anticipated to last 14 days. On Friday,...
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy