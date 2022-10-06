Read full article on original website
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Post Register
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done in postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.
Post Register
Mets flash cash, pays off through summer, spent by playoffs
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, certain Buck Showalter would make all the right moves.
Post Register
Cubs' Hoyer planning more 'intelligent spending' this winter
CHICAGO (AP) — Jed Hoyer was encouraged by how the Chicago Cubs finished the year. What that means going forward, well, that remains to be seen.
Post Register
No more interim: Rob Thomson to remain Phillies manager
ATLANTA (AP) — After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff berth in more than a decade, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday.
Post Register
Braves sign rookie Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves made another investment in their future by signing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday. The move came one day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and less than two months after Atlanta signed another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to a $72 million, eight-year deal.
Post Register
Héber's goal key as third-place NYCFC turns back Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Héber scored a key goal in the second half and New York City FC clinched third place in the Eastern Conference, defeating Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday's Decision Day in the MLS. Héber's goal in the 60th minute gave NYCFC a 2-0 lead, which held...
Post Register
LA Rams' O-line woes putting Super Bowl defense in jeopardy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have the least productive rushing offense in the NFL. No quarterback in the league has been sacked or pressured more times than Matthew Stafford. Nobody needs advanced analytics to determine that the Super Bowl champions' offensive line is failing. The problems...
Post Register
Lions defensive back Smith carted off the field vs. Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lions coach Dan Campbell said defensive back Saivion Smith had full motor skills after being carted off the field following a collision early in the first quarter of the Detroit's matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday. Smith remained down on the field, laying...
Post Register
No quick fixes for Steelers, Tomlin during nightmarish start
PITTSBURGH (AP) — For nearly two decades the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed immune to the realities of the NFL. Seasons came, seasons went. And the Steelers stayed relevant. In the mix. A factor even as the fortunes of their AFC North rivals — Baltimore chief among them — and the vast majority of the rest of the league rose and fell and rose again, just the way it's supposed to work under the salary cap.
Post Register
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question.
Post Register
Jags' Lawrence fails to respond from worst game, worst pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. He’s starting to look like another first-round mistake by the Jaguars. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to AFC South rival Houston. The former...
Post Register
Lions head into bye at 1-4 after 29-0 rout at New England
DETROIT (AP) — This year was supposed to be different for the Detroit Lions. With one postseason victory in 65 years and a 21st century filled with a series of unsuccessful coaches, Dan Campbell came into the season with a high approval rate from the fanbase.
Post Register
Browns doomed by missed FGs, tackles in loss to Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson will return to the Browns' headquarters on Monday, rejoining a team with problems that go far deeper than its quarterback. Cleveland's numerous issues — a disappointing defense, an inability to finish and quarterback Jacoby Brissett's late-game mistakes, to name a few — were exposed Sunday in a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, who tried to give the Browns a win.
