Shooting sends Dearborn elementary school into lockdown

The active shooter situation in Dearborn sent Duvall Elementary School into a soft lockdown Thursday. Many parents hurried over as fast as they could but school administrators weren’t allowing anyone in or out.

Johnny Borg’s son attends Duvall Elementary School in Dearborn. Borg is a teacher himself at another Dearborn school. He rushed over as soon as he heard about the shooting and waited until he was able to collect his child.

“We saw what happened in Oxford and in other places and it’s very scary,” said Borg reacting to the situation.

He admitted it wasn’t only the shooting that was on his mind.

“One of my fears too was that the kids were locked down in the classroom, hiding in the corner and nervous and in a scared state for a prolonged period of time,” Borg explained.

He said the school’s swift actions gave him comfort.

“It made me happy to know they’re in a soft lockdown. It seems like common sense says that’s the best thing right now,” Borg said.

Parent Barbara Nabinger normally picks up her kids early on Thursdays.

“I was like, ‘I mean I want to pick up my kids so why wouldn’t you open up the door for a second?’ But they were like, ‘No, there’s no way. We can’t open up the door at all,’” Nabinger explained.

She said she too was glad the school locked down, but at first, she was scared.

“You never know. People are crazy these days. So I was like, got knows. You know somebody would try to get in the school building or hold them hostage,” said Nabinger.

Thankfully, she was reunited with her kids.

“When they opened up the door and you can see your children, you get like teary eyes. You’re really like happy and emotional.”

One mother who didn’t want to go on camera said her daughter’s classmates all broke into tears when they found out what was going on nearby and had to be consoled with teddy bears.

