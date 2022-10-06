Read full article on original website
Marqui Skeins
4d ago
Glad somebody heard and reported it. That stuff is very serious nowadays even if playing the consequences should be given to students who say this. Never know
Man stabbed in Salvation Army bathroom, one arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall […]
Teen breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, smashes phone, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home after a breakup. Timothy Biersdorfer, 17, has been charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief. According to an affidavit, on October 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home after a girl and her […]
One arrested in Walmart theft that left employee injured
MPD still trying to identify second suspect MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he and an unidentified woman were allegedly caught on camera stealing a basket full of groceries from Walmart and assaulting an employee trying to prevent the theft. David Betancourt, 57, has been charged with Robbery. […]
Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman. Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
Man accused of stealing thousands from local check cashing business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after investigators said they allegedly cashed checks at a local business even though the bank said there was no money in the account to cover the cost. Jason Maldonado, 38, has been charged with Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Antwoine Wright, […]
2 accused of stealing phones from Walmart
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 1, the women pictured below stole two Apple iPhone 12s from Walmart on the north side of town. Investigators said one woman distracted an electronic department […]
Odessa resident wants to inspire people with disabilities through gaming
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Caleb Griffiths was 18-years-old when he was diagnosed with a tumor on one of his eyes. The tumor left him legally blind, but it ignited a passion for videos games. Griffiths was told by doctors that he didn’t have anything wrong with his eye, but when the...
18-year-old accused of assaulting girlfriend ‘constantly’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Dylan Luna, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 1700 block of W 13th Street to investigate […]
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
Fire Prevention Week is officially underway
The derby is one of Manor Park's most popular annual events. Rivals Pecos and Monahans battled it out in Week 7, with the Loboes winning 49-10.
Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
Odessa man charged after girlfriend says she was assaulted yet again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building […]
Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
Teenage thief allegedly steals and eats ‘world’s hottest’ gummy bear, immediately suffers consequences
The operators of Sunflower Rx, in Texas, said they're hoping the teen has learned his lesson.
Odessa Gamer
Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
2 jailed, accused of firing at vehicles Saturday night
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa men are behind bars after investigators said they allegedly fired at multiple vehicles Saturday night. Juan Olivas Jr., 25, and Donyvan Carrillo, 30, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to court records, on October 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to […]
The annual Desert Dash took over the MCH Center for Health and Wellness
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Many west Texans woke up bright and early Saturday morning to take part in the annual Desert Dash at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness with Mission Fitness. The Desert Dash consisted of a 5k/10k, and a children’s fun run. All the funds raised...
