ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after investigators said they allegedly cashed checks at a local business even though the bank said there was no money in the account to cover the cost. Jason Maldonado, 38, has been charged with Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Antwoine Wright, […]

ODESSA, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO