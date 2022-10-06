ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
DESTIN, FL
wxxv25.com

Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi

A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
BILOXI, MS
niceville.com

Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges. Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine Trafficking in fentanyl Trafficking in cocaine Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Tampering or destroying evidence Felony violation of probation OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shoots stepson in the leg during fight: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with felony domestic violence after police say he shot his stepson Friday night. Mobile Police responded to a shooting call on Lorena Drive at about 11:45 Friday night. During the fight police say 58-year-old Gregory Williams pulled out a gun and shot his stepson several times in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in […]
ZACHARY, LA
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Gavin Hartnett, 14, was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near the 700 block of Escambia Avenue. Escambia County Sheriff's Office describes Hartnett as having shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, and being 5'10 in...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire damages home in Loxley overnight

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages a home overnight in Loxley and it was a close call for the people who live inside. Firefighters were called to a house on North Cypress Street just before 2 am. That’s one block east of Highway 59. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of […]
LOXLEY, AL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
MILTON, FL

