Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died.
Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
Another position comes open on Escambia County Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners are looking to fill another position on the Contractor Competency Board. They're looking for a Division Two Contractor. It comes as the person currently filling this position has missed too many meetings, according to the county. Applications are due by Oct. 21. This...
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
Father, son seriously injured after ATV crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A father and his son were transported to a hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash in Escambia County Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 7:21 p.m. on the 7000 block of Rolling Hills Road behind the Lewis...
5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi
A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges. Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine Trafficking in fentanyl Trafficking in cocaine Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Tampering or destroying evidence Felony violation of probation OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated […]
Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
Man shoots stepson in the leg during fight: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with felony domestic violence after police say he shot his stepson Friday night. Mobile Police responded to a shooting call on Lorena Drive at about 11:45 Friday night. During the fight police say 58-year-old Gregory Williams pulled out a gun and shot his stepson several times in […]
Prosecutors: Accused Gulf Coast Walmart arson plotters earned money through fraud, shoplifting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five people charged with plotting to set fires to Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast engaged in “sophisticated shoplifting schemes” and financial fraud to pay their living expenses in Lillian, according to new allegations in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office made the allegations...
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Crosspoint Church to host Clothing Closet in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Crosspoint Church to host their first annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet. The Clothing Closet will provide a variety of donated gently used and new clothing for students in Okaloosa County. The event will take place from 9 a.m....
Man shot, life flighted to Sacred Heart: Santa Rosa Co. Deputies
UPDATE — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working the case as an accidental shooting. MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been shot and life flighted to Sacred Heart. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
Gulf Breeze Masonic Lodge-347 hosts 9th annual Sea No Limits Fishing Clinic in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of children and adults with disabilities tried to reel in the big catch on Saturday. It was the 9th annual Sea No Limits Fishing Clinic event held along the water front at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola. Organizers say it's an opportunity for people to get...
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in […]
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Gavin Hartnett, 14, was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near the 700 block of Escambia Avenue. Escambia County Sheriff's Office describes Hartnett as having shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, and being 5'10 in...
Fire damages home in Loxley overnight
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages a home overnight in Loxley and it was a close call for the people who live inside. Firefighters were called to a house on North Cypress Street just before 2 am. That’s one block east of Highway 59. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of […]
Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
19th annual Munson Community Heritage Festival held in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 8,000 people turned out for the Munson Community Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival held at Krul Recreation State Park in North Santa Rosa County featured the tools and machinery of days gone by. Organizers say the goal is to...
