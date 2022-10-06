ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Valdosta vs. Lowndes

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAiuT_0iPA5GJw00

There are a few rivalry match-ups that need no introduction. The Winnersville Classic is one of those games. Valdosta travels to Lowndes this year, and if you follow high school football, you know the significance of this game. Bragging rights for the rest of the year are on line, it's also a Region game, and it's a rivalry six decades plus strong.

While Valdosta owns this rivalry all time, the Vikings have dominated over the last two decades. Lowndes is winners of 14 of the last 20, and are heading into this year's game winners of five straight.

"You're going to talk about this when you're 50, 60, 70," said Lowndes head coach Zach Grage. "The guys will talk about it in the barber shop. It's important for this season because the Region ramifications, but also important for the rest of your life to have those bragging rights in town. You can't explain it."

"Everybody comes out to this game and it means a lot to the people who have been here a long time," added Valdosta's Shelton Felton. "I've heard from everybody this week and they're looking forward to a great game on Friday."

Lowndes is under a new head coach this season in Grage, and while he may be new in Winnersville, he knows how big this game is. Felton is bringing an undefeated Wildcat squad into this match-up, a squad who's given up less than 30 points in six games.

You can throw stats out of the window though, as this is Winnersville, and anything can happen.

"I think it'll be two great teams getting after it," said Grage. "It's going to come down to who's able to execute the best. It goes back to that fundamental football we've talked about."

"We have to play Wildcat football. We have to play physical and fast, and we can't turn the ball over," said Felton. "We have to create turnovers, and we have to be solid in all three phases. If we do all three of those things, I like our chances at the end of the fourth quarter."

The Winnersville Classic kicks off Friday night at 8:00 at the Concrete Palace.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vsuspectator.com

Miscues, penalties doom Blazers against West Alabama

The Blazers’ disappointing start under first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson continued on Pink Out. Despite jumping out to an early 14-0 lead against West Alabama (4-2, 2-1 GSC), the Blazers (3-3, 1-2 GSC) found themselves on the short end of the stick for the second straight week, falling 34-31.
LIVINGSTON, AL
wtxl.com

Valdosta State football team edged by West Alabama

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Gulf South Conference foe West Alabama 34-31 Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. With the loss, the Blazers dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Gulf South Conference action, while the Tigers improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the GSC.
LIVINGSTON, AL
wfxl.com

Valdosta-Lowndes ‘Love Your River’ clean up scheduled October 28

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are jointly organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county. Locations are Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River, at Highway 31 GA/FL Line on the Withlacoochee River and Naylor Boat Ramp, and Valdosta with two cleanup sites, one at Drexel Park and Sugar Creek at Hightower Circle.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Football
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Football
vsuspectator.com

Photos: VSU unveils North Campus walking trail

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, VSU unveiled its newest walking trail on campus. Located on North Campus, the trail is slightly under half a mile long and winds around the Health Sciences and Business Administration Building, Brown and Thaxton Halls. Created by Campus Wellness, USG and the Biology department, the walking...
VALDOSTA, GA
fsunews.com

Increased Surveillance on FSU campus

In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
WCTV

Man wounded in Valdosta shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. on the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, according to Valdosta Police. Officers say the victim is in stable condition after arriving at a local hospital to be treated. VPD says the investigation revealed the...
VALDOSTA, GA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Thomasville (GA) Fire Rescue Pushes in New Engine

On October 4, the Thomasville Fire Rescue held a traditional Push-In Ceremony to commission its newest 2022 Sutphen Quint fire engine and place it into service, TimesEnterprise.com reported. Thanking the council and the city manager for allowing the purchase of the fire engine, a fire official said that it wasn’t...
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

2 arrested after Valdosta man fatally shot at The Gables

A man has died following a shooting late Thursday night. Just after 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the The Gables, located in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road, after several calls to E911 about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found citizens providing first...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WALB 10

Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
ADEL, GA
wfxl.com

Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday

The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy