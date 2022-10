Jake Meinersof East Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. Meiners was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 4A-No. 3 East Central Trojans (7-1) defeated Class 3A-No. 8 Guerin Catholic 41-7. The Trojans are unbeaten against fellow Indiana teams.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO