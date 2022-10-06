ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community creates 'Homecoming 2.0' party for turned-away students

 4 days ago
Spanish Fork students who were turned away from their senior year Homecoming dance due to dress code issues are getting a second chance this Saturday.

Numerous businesses stepped up to donate funding, equipment and more to the parent-led recreation of the dance named "Homecoming 2.0".

One business owner who pitched in was local freelance business owner Katina Stephens, in charge of "Makeup by Katina". She graduated from American Leadership Academy and knows how recent events can put more pressure on students to leave on a more positive note.

"So many of them were affected by 2020 and the quarantine, this is their last chance to attend a homecoming dance," she said. "I really wanted to do my part in helping to set this up for everybody and make some good memories."

According to Stephens, other businesses will be offering other services at the dance, including a DJ, a photographer, an Italian cream soda bar and even photo backdrops for selfies.

"Because this isn't something that's being sponsored by the school, we're able to have some extra fun with it," said Stephens.

"Your high school experience is really formative into who you are as a person," she said. "We just really want to make sure that all of these students are able to graduate high school having had positive memories of such formative events."

Homecoming 2.0 is scheduled to take place at the Emerald Eve Event Center in Salem this Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. with all students from American Leadership Academy invited to attend.

And the dress code for the dance?

"If you love it, wear it," said Stephens.

